San Francisco: Anti-Fascism March & Rally - Unleash the Power of Furious Women

Date:

Sunday, March 08, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Brave Women and Allies

Location Details:

Union Square in San Francisco

Corner of Geary Street and Stockton Street

San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO: Rally and March for International Women’s Day



Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1 PM - 4 PM



The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability. And still, women have stood up.



The Trump regime thinks it’s above the law. Cruelty is policy. Power is exercised without accountability.



And still, women stand up.



We’ve seen women like Renee Good face fascism head-on. Her courage reminds us that bravery is a choice made in real moments, by real people, at real cost. This moment calls for more of us to be brave.



This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action with a march and rally in San Francisco on March 8th. We will demonstrate the collective power of women & allies to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.



The land of the free is under attack. The home of the brave still stands. A Free America depends on us!

