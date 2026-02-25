top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
San Francisco Womyn

San Francisco: Anti-Fascism March & Rally - Unleash the Power of Furious Women

Union Square in San Francisco Corner of Geary Street and Stockton Street San Francisco, CA
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Brave Women and Allies
Location Details:
Union Square in San Francisco
Corner of Geary Street and Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO: Rally and March for International Women’s Day

Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1 PM - 4 PM

The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability. And still, women have stood up.

The Trump regime thinks it’s above the law. Cruelty is policy. Power is exercised without accountability.

And still, women stand up.

We’ve seen women like Renee Good face fascism head-on. Her courage reminds us that bravery is a choice made in real moments, by real people, at real cost. This moment calls for more of us to be brave.

This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action with a march and rally in San Francisco on March 8th. We will demonstrate the collective power of women & allies to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.

The land of the free is under attack. The home of the brave still stands. A Free America depends on us!
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/rall...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:20PM
by Brave Women and Allies
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:20PM
sm_international_women_s_day.jpeg
original image (768x773)
https://action.womensmarch.com/events/rall...
by Brave Women and Allies
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:20PM
ice_out.jpeg
https://action.womensmarch.com/events/rall...
§Protest is Organized by Refuse Fascism San Francisco
by Refuse Fascism NorCal
Fri, Feb 27, 2026 11:34AM
sm_refuse_fascism_intl_women_s_day_2026.jpg
original image (574x717)
This protest is being organized by Refuse Fascism NorCal

At a time when women's rights are under attack, and fascism is consolidating in the most powerful country in the world -- threatening to drag us back to pre-Civil War conditions -- it is more important now than ever to show up powerfully for IWD and further rise in our millions again and again till this regime is removed from power!

Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVPz0KvEUVk/

#iwd #iwd2026 #refusefascism #protest #resistence
https://www.instagram.com/p/DVPz0KvEUVk/
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
