San Francisco: Anti-Fascism March & Rally - Unleash the Power of Furious Women
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Brave Women and Allies
Location Details:
Union Square in San Francisco
Corner of Geary Street and Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO: Rally and March for International Women’s Day
Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1 PM - 4 PM
The start of 2026 made one thing painfully clear: this administration thinks it’s above the law. We’ve watched cruelty become policy, chaos masquerade as leadership, and power exercised without accountability. And still, women have stood up.
The Trump regime thinks it’s above the law. Cruelty is policy. Power is exercised without accountability.
And still, women stand up.
We’ve seen women like Renee Good face fascism head-on. Her courage reminds us that bravery is a choice made in real moments, by real people, at real cost. This moment calls for more of us to be brave.
This International Women's Day, let's be brave together. Join us for a Brave Women Weekend of Action with a march and rally in San Francisco on March 8th. We will demonstrate the collective power of women & allies to resist, the impact of our noncompliance, and our will to build a better world.
The land of the free is under attack. The home of the brave still stands. A Free America depends on us!
Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1 PM - 4 PM
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/rall...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:20PM
