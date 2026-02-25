From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Volunteer Workday
Date:
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018)
Please join us again for a new year of our Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Volunteer Workday next Saturday February 28th 10am-Noon.
Great warm Weather is predicted 74 degrees F and dry.
We are thankful to have a youth group associated with the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History scheduled to come in to work on March 12th including work on major projects at the pond so any ideas you have for them to work on should be told to Jenni Gomez/ LompicoPond [at] gmail.com
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018) near Lake Blvd
4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October
We will supply tools!
Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves
Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area
Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear
Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.
Our Lompico Pond and Redwood Forest is looking more beautiful than ever with a new turtle raft and nest, and the wonderful restoration work of our volunteers. Here are some photos from February but back in the wet year 2023, After the Rain at Sunset with the Mist Rising into the Sky !
MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/turtle-raft-ahoy-a-community-morning-at-lompico-pond/
Turtles have reportedly been using the new turtle raft we put there in May.
WEBSITE:
Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via Valley Women's Club
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/
SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat
The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at
Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post
https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:15PM
