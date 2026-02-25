top
View events for the week of 2/28/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Volunteer Workday

Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico") ~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018)
original image (791x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")

~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018)
Please join us again for a new year of our Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Volunteer Workday next Saturday February 28th 10am-Noon.



Great warm Weather is predicted 74 degrees F and dry.




We are thankful to have a youth group associated with the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History scheduled to come in to work on March 12th including work on major projects at the pond so any ideas you have for them to work on should be told to Jenni Gomez/ LompicoPond [at] gmail.com



Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")

~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018) near Lake Blvd


4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October


We will supply tools!


Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves


Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area


Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear


Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.

Our Lompico Pond and Redwood Forest is looking more beautiful than ever with a new turtle raft and nest, and the wonderful restoration work of our volunteers. Here are some photos from February but back in the wet year 2023, After the Rain at Sunset with the Mist Rising into the Sky !

MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below


https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/turtle-raft-ahoy-a-community-morning-at-lompico-pond/

Turtles have reportedly been using the new turtle raft we put there in May.


WEBSITE:

Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via Valley Women's Club

https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/

SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat



The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at

Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post

https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/





For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:15PM
§
by Jim Vivian
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:15PM
sm_lake_lompico_marshy_algae_lakeshore_closeup_canopy_redwood_trees_dead_winter_tree_shore_closeup_patchy_fog__very_misty__shore_bramble__20230205_173522.jpg
original image (3264x1950)
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
§
by Jim Vivian
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 10:15PM
sm_lake_lompico_algae_right_reflections_left_redwood_trees_patchy_fog_misty__20230205_174439.jpg
original image (3264x1950)
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
