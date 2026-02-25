From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Healthcare Workers at Oakland AHS Highland Hospital Rallied for Justice, Living Wages
Oakland AHS Highland Hospital workers who are members of SEIU CIR and SEI 1021 rallied for a contract for CIR interns and residents, against ICE and the massive layoffs
In a labor rally at Oakland AHS Highland hospital workers, rallied for living wages, against the terror of ICE and the stopping of any layoffs. The SEIU Committee of Interns and residents is fighting for a new contract that would provide living wages, protections against ICE for themselves and the patients.
Additional Media:
AHS Highland Hosp SEIU CIR Interns/Residents & SEIU 1021 Workers Protest ICE & Fight For A Contract
https://youtu.be/9KxKfftbHe8
AHS Alameda County Highland Hospital Workers Fight Covid, Privatization, Bullying & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2qq_KvEEXNs
WW SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Covid Racism & Privatization With Healthcare Worker Sheleka Carter
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-seiu-1021-highland-hospital-covid-racism-privatization-with-meleka-carter
Highland Hospital fires nurse who wore garbage bag as PPE
https://eastbaymajority.com/highland-hospital-fires-nurse-who-wore-garbage-bag-as-a-gown/
SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse-Saber Alaoui Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-and-my-wife-fight-cancer
Give SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse trying to protect himself and his patients his job back!
https://www.change.org/p/delvecchio-finley-give-nurse-trying-to-protect-himself-and-his-patients-his-job-back?utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=custom_url&recruited_by_id=b6bb35e0-08b3-11e7-8db8-c3e8e4dbbed5
SEIU 1021 Union accuses Alameda Health System of firing whistleblowing nurse
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/cant-get-an-instacart-delivery-appointment/Content?oid=29564577
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/W9aqs2wLfKI
