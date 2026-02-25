Oakland AHS Highland Hospital workers who are members of SEIU CIR and SEI 1021 rallied for a contract for CIR interns and residents, against ICE and the massive layoffs

In a labor rally at Oakland AHS Highland hospital workers, rallied for living wages, against the terror of ICE and the stopping of any layoffs. The SEIU Committee of Interns and residents is fighting for a new contract that would provide living wages, protections against ICE for themselves and the patients.