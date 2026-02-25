top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Healthcare Workers at Oakland AHS Highland Hospital Rallied for Justice, Living Wages

by LVP
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 9:09PM
Oakland AHS Highland Hospital workers who are members of SEIU CIR and SEI 1021 rallied for a contract for CIR interns and residents, against ICE and the massive layoffs
SEIU CIR Interns and Residents Rally At AHS Highland Hospital
original image (2502x1625)
In a labor rally at Oakland AHS Highland hospital workers, rallied for living wages, against the terror of ICE and the stopping of any layoffs. The SEIU Committee of Interns and residents is fighting for a new contract that would provide living wages, protections against ICE for themselves and the patients.

Additional Media:

AHS Highland Hosp SEIU CIR Interns/Residents & SEIU 1021 Workers Protest ICE & Fight For A Contract
https://youtu.be/9KxKfftbHe8

AHS Alameda County Highland Hospital Workers Fight Covid, Privatization, Bullying & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2qq_KvEEXNs

WW SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Covid Racism & Privatization With Healthcare Worker Sheleka Carter
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-seiu-1021-highland-hospital-covid-racism-privatization-with-meleka-carter

Highland Hospital fires nurse who wore garbage bag as PPE
https://eastbaymajority.com/highland-hospital-fires-nurse-who-wore-garbage-bag-as-a-gown/

SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse-Saber Alaoui Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-and-my-wife-fight-cancer

Give SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse trying to protect himself and his patients his job back!
https://www.change.org/p/delvecchio-finley-give-nurse-trying-to-protect-himself-and-his-patients-his-job-back?utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=custom_url&recruited_by_id=b6bb35e0-08b3-11e7-8db8-c3e8e4dbbed5

SEIU 1021 Union accuses Alameda Health System of firing whistleblowing nurse
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/cant-get-an-instacart-delivery-appointment/Content?oid=29564577

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/W9aqs2wLfKI
§ICE Out Of AHS Highland Hospital
by LVP
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 9:09PM
sm_seiu_cir_ahs_highland_ice_out_2-24-26.jpg
original image (3655x1910)
SEIU CIR AHS Highland hospital residents and interns rallied with SEIU 1021 against ICE, for living wages and against layoffs.
https://youtu.be/W9aqs2wLfKI
§Highland Hospital Interns and Residents Rallied For A Contract
by LVP
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 9:09PM
sm_seiu_cir_ahs_highland_hospital_interns_2-24-26.jpg
original image (3165x1574)
AHS Highland hospital SEIU CIR resident and interns along with members of SEIU 1021 rallied for a contract. They were joined by local politicians,
https://youtu.be/W9aqs2wLfKI
