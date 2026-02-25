From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Puppy Love Picnic
Date:
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
César Chávez Park, 11 Spinnaker Way, Waterfront/Northwest Berkeley, CA
For doggies and dog-lovers alike, come hang out with cool dogs and their humans 🐶❤️
We are gathering to share our love, enjoy delicious food, and have fun and games in the sunshine (or fog) in the great outdoors. In addition to plenty of doggy play-time, there will also be time to chill and socialize. This is also a potluck picnic, so everyone is encouraged to bring a plant-based dish you love to share with others. If you have a well-behaved and well-socialized doggie companion, please bring them to join the fun. Also come if you would love to spend the day with rad dogs and humans, even if you can't bring your own doggie or don't have a dog companion. All well-behaved humans are welcomed 🥰
Exact Location : https://www.google.com/.../data=!3m1!1e3!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d37...
What to bring:
refillable water/drink bottle (water/ beverages provided)
sun protection (sunscreen, hat, etc)
warm layers (incase of wind/overcast weather)
picnic blanket (for eating and chilling)
doggy stuff: leash, favorite outdoor toy, extra poop bags (water, water dishes, and treats provided)
What NOT to bring:
any form of alcohol or drugs
unvaccinated or untagged doggies
potentially contagious, sick, or recovering doggies
potentially contagious, sick, or recovering humans
glass material of any kind
amplified sound
anything that might pose a health or hazard risk to others
CARPOOLING: Due to limited parking and reducing our impact on the environment, carpooling with friends is recommended. Cars will also be pooling at the Animal Rights Center (2414 Sixth Street, Berkeley) around 1pm and leaving around 1:30pm if you would like to ride with someone from there.
We are so happy you are joining us for this event and look forward to meeting you!
As a reminder, events are DRUG & ALCOHOL-FREE and PLANT-BASED ONLY.
We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect each other and follow our Code of Conduct, which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activist who cultivate a welcoming and supportive community. We invite you to join the Animal Liberation Movement with us! Through open rescue, public demonstrations, protests, and disruptions, we raise awareness for our animal friends and help to build societal, political, and economic structures that acknowledge every animal's fundamental rights to exist in freedom, safety, and happiness." See less
For more information: http://dxe.io/events
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 25, 2026 2:43PM
