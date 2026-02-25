top
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Fascism and the Working Class Struggle: CWA 1104 Education Division Panel

by SBU GSEU CWA 1104 Education Unit
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 1:05PM
The CWA 1104 Education Division held a panel on the Working-Class Struggle against Fascism
original image (560x666)
Fascism and Working Class Struggle: CWA 1104 Panel (Feb. 19 2026)
SBU GSEU
Feb 25, 2026

CWA 1104 Education Division (representing graduate workers in the SUNY system and Fordham) hosted an educational panel on Working-Class Struggle against Fascism. It featured four accomplished labor unionists and activists: Steve Zeltzer (CWA Newsguild), Carol Lang (PSC CUNY), Gabriel Prawl (Million Worker March), and Russ Bellant (journalist, author and former unionist). The speakers discussed themes such as the class nature of fascism as seen in history, the relation between antifascist struggle and the fight against imperialism and militarism, the present situation in the US, how workers can fight fascism using our productive power (through a general strike), and the weakness of our unions and their class-collaborationist leadership.

We hope other locals, unions, and unionized workers will join us in initiating educational and organizational efforts at the grassroots level to fight fascist attacks.
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6HNRwNE3Yo
