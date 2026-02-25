From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mailing Party - Slingshot issue #144
Date:
Sunday, March 01, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Help mail the new Slingshot Issue #144 Sunday March 1 - 1:30 pm – 9 pm
Slingshot printed an absurd 48,000 copies of issue #144, which is the most we've ever printed -- mailing out that many copies is a ridiculously large amount of grunt work, so Slingshot is counting on an unruly MOB of people pitching in a few hours over the next few weeks to get it all done -- tell your friends ---> "It's more fun than it sounds"
*Sunday March 1 - 1:30 pm – 9 pm * and also:
Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 - 1:30 (and maybe longer if someone volunteers to keep it open after 1:30 -- seeking help)
-and-
March 8 - 4-9 pm
just drop in and stay an hour or 2 hours or as long as you like.
BONUS materials
1. If you know of people who want to be volunteer distributors and get papers mailed to them, have them send an email by 7 pm Feb. 28 to "slingshotcollective at protonmail dot com" with their
- snail mail address
- how many copies they want (8, 16, 24, 32, 40, 55, 100 or 175 copies)
- if they want to get future issues, how long they will be at that address
2. if you want to distribute copies on a road trip or around town, there's will be copies at the long haul by Friday afternoon.
Slingshot printed an absurd 48,000 copies of issue #144, which is the most we've ever printed -- mailing out that many copies is a ridiculously large amount of grunt work, so Slingshot is counting on an unruly MOB of people pitching in a few hours over the next few weeks to get it all done -- tell your friends ---> "It's more fun than it sounds"
*Sunday March 1 - 1:30 pm – 9 pm * and also:
Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 - 1:30 (and maybe longer if someone volunteers to keep it open after 1:30 -- seeking help)
-and-
March 8 - 4-9 pm
just drop in and stay an hour or 2 hours or as long as you like.
BONUS materials
1. If you know of people who want to be volunteer distributors and get papers mailed to them, have them send an email by 7 pm Feb. 28 to "slingshotcollective at protonmail dot com" with their
- snail mail address
- how many copies they want (8, 16, 24, 32, 40, 55, 100 or 175 copies)
- if they want to get future issues, how long they will be at that address
2. if you want to distribute copies on a road trip or around town, there's will be copies at the long haul by Friday afternoon.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 25, 2026 12:26PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network