Mailing Party - Slingshot issue #144

Date:

Sunday, March 01, 2026

Time:

1:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Help mail the new Slingshot Issue #144 Sunday March 1 - 1:30 pm – 9 pm



Slingshot printed an absurd 48,000 copies of issue #144, which is the most we've ever printed -- mailing out that many copies is a ridiculously large amount of grunt work, so Slingshot is counting on an unruly MOB of people pitching in a few hours over the next few weeks to get it all done -- tell your friends ---> "It's more fun than it sounds"



*Sunday March 1 - 1:30 pm – 9 pm * and also:

Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 - 1:30 (and maybe longer if someone volunteers to keep it open after 1:30 -- seeking help)

-and-

March 8 - 4-9 pm

just drop in and stay an hour or 2 hours or as long as you like.



BONUS materials

1. If you know of people who want to be volunteer distributors and get papers mailed to them, have them send an email by 7 pm Feb. 28 to "slingshotcollective at protonmail dot com" with their

- snail mail address

- how many copies they want (8, 16, 24, 32, 40, 55, 100 or 175 copies)

- if they want to get future issues, how long they will be at that address

2. if you want to distribute copies on a road trip or around town, there's will be copies at the long haul by Friday afternoon.

