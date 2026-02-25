top
California Central Valley Racial Justice

Celebrate the birth of California Africana 365

by Khubaka Michael Harris (blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)
Wed, Feb 25, 2026 11:47AM
100th Anniversary of Negro History Week
50th Anniversary of Black History Month
Let us celebrate the birth of California Africana 365
For many Americans, learning about Black history is like finding and assembling pieces of a puzzle throughout life.

Some pieces are smooth, pristine and easy to put in place. Some are cragged and worn, and others raw but colorful, a joy to behold.

You never complete the puzzle in a lifetime, but if you’re fortunate you’ll gather enough pieces to frame an accurate story of people’s triumphs, tragedies and most everything in between.

As we close out February 2026, we reflect upon one of the most anticipated times of year to learn Black history.

What we now know as Black History Month, in fact, began in 1926 as Negro History Week. It was launched by historian Carter G. Woodson, who reportedly chose February to coincide with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Negro History Week was recognized public schools and colleges nationwide.

Through efforts by such people as Robert Starling Pritchard (the first commercially recorded African American concert pianist), Negro History Week became officially expanded and was recognized as Black History Month in 1976 by President Gerald R. Ford, with Vernon Jordan and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

As we close 2026 Black History Month this year and open the way toward California Africans 365.

It would be great if more people understood that there is an incredible history and legacy about Africa that predates slavery.

Early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry and modern immigrants from throughout the Diaspora contribute to the forward flow of humanity. Together let us celebrate a positive new beginning for the next 50 years.
