SEIU Committee Of Interns and Residents and SEIU 1021 members rallied at Alameda Healthcare System to protest ICE, for living wages and against the layoffs. The rally took place on 2/24/26

Dozens of Alameda Health System Highland hospital interns and residents as well as SEIU 1021 healthcare workers rallied against ICE at the hospital, against the layoffs and for living wages.They talked about the deadly costs of healthcare costs for patients and the workers at the hospital. It was privatized and is run by an appointed board by the Alameda County Supervisors. It has given more than $7 million in executive bonuses while moving to layoff workers.This action took place on 2/24/26.