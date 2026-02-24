top
Americas East Bay Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

AHS Highland Hospital CIR Interns & SEIU 1021 Workers Protest ICE & Fight for a Contract

by LVP
Tue, Feb 24, 2026 7:50PM
SEIU Committee Of Interns and Residents and SEIU 1021 members rallied at Alameda Healthcare System to protest ICE, for living wages and against the layoffs. The rally took place on 2/24/26
SEIU CIR and SEIU 1021 Members Rallied In Front Of AHS Highland Hospital
original image (4032x3024)
AHS Highland Hosp SEIU CIR Interns/Residents & SEIU 1021 Workers Protest ICE & Fight For A Contract

Dozens of Alameda Health System Highland hospital interns and residents as well as SEIU 1021 healthcare workers rallied against ICE at the hospital, against the layoffs and for living wages.

They talked about the deadly costs of healthcare costs for patients and the workers at the hospital. It was privatized and is run by an appointed board by the Alameda County Supervisors. It has given more than $7 million in executive bonuses while moving to layoff workers.

This action took place on 2/24/26.

Additional Media:

AHS Alameda County Highland Hospital Workers Fight Covid, Privatization, Bullying & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2qq_KvEEXNs

WW SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Covid Racism & Privatization With Healthcare Worker Sheleka Carter
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-seiu-1021-highland-hospital-covid-racism-privatization-with-meleka-carter

Highland Hospital fires nurse who wore garbage bag as PPE
https://eastbaymajority.com/highland-hospital-fires-nurse-who-wore-garbage-bag-as-a-gown/

SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse-Saber Alaoui Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-and-my-wife-fight-cancer

Give SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse trying to protect himself and his patients his job back!
https://www.change.org/p/delvecchio-finley-give-nurse-trying-to-protect-himself-and-his-patients-his-job-back?utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=custom_url&recruited_by_id=b6bb35e0-08b3-11e7-8db8-c3e8e4dbbed5

SEIU 1021 Union accuses Alameda Health System of firing whistleblowing nurse
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/cant-get-an-instacart-delivery-appointment/Content?oid=29564577

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/9KxKfftbHe8
§SEIU CIR Resident Speaks At The Hospital For Living Wages
by LVP
Tue, Feb 24, 2026 7:50PM
A leader of SEIU CIR spoke to the rally to healthcare workers.
original image (4032x3024)
Massive cutbacks are on the agenda at AHS Highland Hospital and SEIU CIR and SEIU 1021 rallied to protect the conditions of residents and interns and also to demand that ICE get out of the hospital
https://youtu.be/9KxKfftbHe8
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
