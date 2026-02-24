From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AHS Highland Hospital CIR Interns & SEIU 1021 Workers Protest ICE & Fight for a Contract
SEIU Committee Of Interns and Residents and SEIU 1021 members rallied at Alameda Healthcare System to protest ICE, for living wages and against the layoffs. The rally took place on 2/24/26
AHS Highland Hosp SEIU CIR Interns/Residents & SEIU 1021 Workers Protest ICE & Fight For A Contract
Dozens of Alameda Health System Highland hospital interns and residents as well as SEIU 1021 healthcare workers rallied against ICE at the hospital, against the layoffs and for living wages.
They talked about the deadly costs of healthcare costs for patients and the workers at the hospital. It was privatized and is run by an appointed board by the Alameda County Supervisors. It has given more than $7 million in executive bonuses while moving to layoff workers.
This action took place on 2/24/26.
Additional Media:
AHS Alameda County Highland Hospital Workers Fight Covid, Privatization, Bullying & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2qq_KvEEXNs
WW SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Covid Racism & Privatization With Healthcare Worker Sheleka Carter
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-seiu-1021-highland-hospital-covid-racism-privatization-with-meleka-carter
Highland Hospital fires nurse who wore garbage bag as PPE
https://eastbaymajority.com/highland-hospital-fires-nurse-who-wore-garbage-bag-as-a-gown/
SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse-Saber Alaoui Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
Help me and My Wife Fight Cancer
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-and-my-wife-fight-cancer
Give SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Nurse trying to protect himself and his patients his job back!
https://www.change.org/p/delvecchio-finley-give-nurse-trying-to-protect-himself-and-his-patients-his-job-back?utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=custom_url&recruited_by_id=b6bb35e0-08b3-11e7-8db8-c3e8e4dbbed5
SEIU 1021 Union accuses Alameda Health System of firing whistleblowing nurse
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/cant-get-an-instacart-delivery-appointment/Content?oid=29564577
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/9KxKfftbHe8
