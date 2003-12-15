top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/28/2026
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Make Billionaires PAY!!!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Time:
9:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie & D
Location Details:
Valley Fair Mall• 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
meet up on the corner of Forest Ave & Monroe St
We’re expanding Tesla Take Down to Take Down Billionaires, and bringing the message to shoppers at Valley Fair Mall, that oligarchs are draining the country & the planet dry.
Join us Feb 14, 21, 28, Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity on 4 Saturdays inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign. As mall mgmt allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend one or more Sat.

Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe (near bus stop bench) @ 9:50am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.

#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/make-bill...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 24, 2026 4:08PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code