Make Billionaires PAY!!!

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

9:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie & D

Location Details:

Valley Fair Mall• 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050

meet up on the corner of Forest Ave & Monroe St

We’re expanding Tesla Take Down to Take Down Billionaires, and bringing the message to shoppers at Valley Fair Mall, that oligarchs are draining the country & the planet dry.

Join us Feb 14, 21, 28, Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity on 4 Saturdays inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign. As mall mgmt allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend one or more Sat.



Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe (near bus stop bench) @ 9:50am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.



#TeslaTakedown