Make Billionaires PAY!!!
Saturday, February 28, 2026
9:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Protest
Vickie & D
Valley Fair Mall• 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
We’re expanding Tesla Take Down to Take Down Billionaires, and bringing the message to shoppers at Valley Fair Mall, that oligarchs are draining the country & the planet dry.
Join us Feb 14, 21, 28, Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity on 4 Saturdays inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign. As mall mgmt allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend one or more Sat.
Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe (near bus stop bench) @ 9:50am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/make-bill...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 24, 2026 4:08PM
