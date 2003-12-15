#teslatakedown San Jose MakeBillionaires Pay!!!

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

teslatakedown San Jose

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

Elon Musk is using his billions to destroy our democracy.



Let's make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest. Together, let's fight back!



Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.



#TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY! has expanded our message to include ALL billionaires.



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.



Wear: a hat/sunscreen; jacket.



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.



#teslatakedown

