#teslatakedown San Jose MakeBillionaires Pay!!!
Date:
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
teslatakedown San Jose
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
Elon Musk is using his billions to destroy our democracy.
Let's make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest. Together, let's fight back!
Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.
#TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY! has expanded our message to include ALL billionaires.
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.
Wear: a hat/sunscreen; jacket.
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest. We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.
#teslatakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 24, 2026 3:41PM
