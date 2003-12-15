From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Declaration of Independence applied today: a walking tour
Saturday, February 28, 2026
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Teach-In
David Giesen
415-948-4265
meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
Join a free walking tour exploring the relevance of the Declaration of Independence's universal assertions to life in San Francisco today. As we survey the intersection of real estate and social questions (wages, racism, housing, the environment, etc.), we'll tarry with the Big Idea introduced in 1879 right here in San Francisco linking "the inalienable right to life" to a right to an equal share in the economic value of planet Earth.
Eight social movement stories will be sufficient to uncork your bottled fermenting rancor with what's going on wrong, and then the ninth tale will leave you tipsy with glee that under our feet, the location value of land itself abides as a certain measure of social health and as a fund for meeting all the good stuff society can imagine!
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
