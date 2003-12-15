The Declaration of Independence applied today: a walking tour

Saturday, February 28, 2026

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Teach-In

David Giesen

415-948-4265

meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

Join a free walking tour exploring the relevance of the Declaration of Independence's universal assertions to life in San Francisco today. As we survey the intersection of real estate and social questions (wages, racism, housing, the environment, etc.), we'll tarry with the Big Idea introduced in 1879 right here in San Francisco linking "the inalienable right to life" to a right to an equal share in the economic value of planet Earth.



Eight social movement stories will be sufficient to uncork your bottled fermenting rancor with what's going on wrong, and then the ninth tale will leave you tipsy with glee that under our feet, the location value of land itself abides as a certain measure of social health and as a fund for meeting all the good stuff society can imagine!