The Northern California Recycling Association (NCRA) is proud to host the 30th Annual Recycling Update (RU), the premier event for resource recovery professionals in Northern California.

This year’s milestone conference will take place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at San Francisco State University’s McKenna Theater, in San Francisco, CA. In person registration includes catered lunch at the Cesar Chavez Student Center and entrance to the highly popular networking event, Green Drinks.



Recycling Update is widely recognized as the leading one day Zero Waste conference in Northern California. Known for its fast-paced, speed-dating presentation format, featuring 20 speakers from across California and the West Coast each presenting for 10 minutes on the latest innovations, programs, policies on more than just recycling; topics will cover reuse, repair, composting, outreach, extended producer responsibility (EPR), and edible food recovery.



Since 2023, over 500 register to attend RU each year, attendees include municipal employees, refuse service providers, local and state policy makers, business leaders, university 1 of 2 professors and facility staff, students, plastic-free and anti-incineration advocates, consultants, among many other sustainability professionals.



Event Details

● March 25, 2026

● San Francisco State University - San Francisco, CA

● Presentations: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM at McKenna Theatre

● Lunch at Cesar Chavez Student Center

● After-hours Green Drinks Reception at Seven Hills Conference Center



Student / Teacher / Activist Registration options include discounted rate of $125 with a 6 month NCRA membership. Learn more and check out our speaker roster: https://recyclingupdate.ncrarecycles.org/