U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Labor & Workers

Tell Congress: Do Not Overturn Local Pesticide Laws

by Environmental Working Group
Tue, Feb 24, 2026 11:58AM
Urgent action is needed to help stop the spread of toxic pesticides.
Corporations like Bayer's Monsanto have pressured lawmakers to include language in the 2026 Farm Bill that would overturn all pesticide regulations set by states and local communities, forcing them to adhere to federal regulations only.

This would threaten local laws that go further than the EPA's regulations for pesticide use – local laws designed to protect vulnerable populations such as farm workers and schoolchildren, as well as endangered pollinators like bees.

Despite the science linking dangerous pesticides like glyphosate and neonics to life-threatening health conditions like cancer, Bayer's Monsanto and other corporations are determined to throw out all state and local regulations, just to protect their profit margins.

Take immediate action by contacting your representatives today. Let them know we demand they protect our most vulnerable communities and species by keeping local pesticide regulations.
For more information: https://act.ewg.org/derad1llp0eUm_tppFSBbA2
