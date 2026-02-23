top
Central Valley
Central Valley
California Central Valley Womyn

Sacramento: International Women’s Day 2026 - Protest Against Fascism & Misogyny

California State Capitol Building - front steps 1315 10th Street Sacramento, CA, 95814 This is a peaceful protest
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Anti-fascist volunteers
Location Details:
California State Capitol Building - front steps
1315 10th Street
Sacramento, CA, 95814

This is a peaceful protest
SACRAMETO PROTEST

When: Internation Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM

Where: California State Capitol Building Sacramento, CA

Who: Women & all allies concerned about authoritarianism taking away our democratic rights


Celebrating International Women’s Day this year is more important than ever.

The SAVE Act is passing through US Congress and will remove the voting rights of over 70 million US Citizens -women will be impacted at a 9-1 ratio. It is time for our communities to stand together and protect women.

2025 was a year of marches that showed our collective strength. And as the threats grow, our movement must evolve and escalate. Trump and his allies have already made clear that a second term would bring a deeper wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first.

This March 8th, join us as we celebrate half our community being able to gain The Vote, just this past Century. Stand with women to protect their right to vote this next Century.

Call on our communities to organize teams, call your neighbors & classmates. Host mutual aid planning meetings, organize public service. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.

★ FCK Fascism - FCK ICE ★

★ Make “Good” Trouble ★

★ “We the People” means Everyone ★

★ Everybody in, nobody out ★

This protest is part of nationwide day of marches, rallies and actions on International Women's Day weekend: https://www.bravewomen.us/
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/sacr...
