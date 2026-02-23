top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Fighting Modern McCarthyism: Lessons from Yesterday

Wednesday, March 04, 2026
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. San Francisco, 94109

Also available online; register at: https://bit.ly/FightMcCarthyism
Six-Week Public Study Group:

Fighting Modern McCarthyism: Lessons from Yesterday
McCarthyism never died — it evolved. Today a familiar playbook comes roaring back. A new wave of suppression by the Trump regime adds terrorist-baiting and demands loyalty to every tenet of white supremacy, patriarchy, xenophobia, and transphobia. In this discussion group, we will study the history of resistance to McCarthyism to arm ourselves with strategies for today. Together we will answer: How do we go on the offense against government attacks to our rights and our lives?

Wednesdays, February 11- March 18, 6:30pm
In-person: New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. San Francisco, 94109
For online participation, register at: https://bit.ly/FightMcCarthyism
Donation $3-5/session

At the fourth session, on March 4, participants will discuss the key role of African Americans, Chicanos and Latinos in pushing organized labor to resist creeping fascism. Click the following to access the syllabus with links to the readings:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11F_Qod7erLNAlfpvIAHTMKRlb4HG5jTj/view?usp=sharing
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
