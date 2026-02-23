Stop the Sweeps! Follow the Money rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

More Meetings Slated to Demand Survival Services & Sane Treatment for Folks Outside

After a successful showing of Maleah Welsh's Hometown Homeless film at the SubRosa yesterday, subsequent showings are coming up in Watsonville (3-13 5 PM at Watsonville Film Festival at the Cinelux Green Valley Cinema and San Francisco3-31 6:30-8:30PM at the Bernal Heights Library).



Some at the Sub Rosa discussed different avenues for stopping the police sweeps which seize the property, destroy the shelters, and disrupt the lives and health of many in the City and County.



Public meetings of public bodies involving ducking, diminishing, or redirecting funding involving vital life services are coming up this week.



In the fiasco People First failed to open Emergency Shelter during heavy rain & freezing cold, funding for them as well as other non-service providers is coming up.



Activists are also planning self-help, educational, and solidarity meetings with those facing the continuing crisis. We encourage others to act.