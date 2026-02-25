From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Honor Aaron Bushnell and Protest against genocide at the israeli consulate in SF
Date:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Veterans for Peace & Noise Against Genocide
Location Details:
israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St. San Francisco, CA, between Sacramento and California.
(10 min. walk from Montgomery BART Station)
(10 min. walk from Montgomery BART Station)
To honor US Airman Aaron Bushnell on the 2nd Anniversary of his self-immolation and death in protest of US complicity in genocide, Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG)* will collaborate with Veterans for Peace (VFP), SF and Monterey chapters for this special event. Please spread the word and bring allies. We want a large turnout.
The Israeli consulate is NOT welcome in the Bay Area.
Please join us this coming WEDNESDAY!
US & Israel Out of Palestine! No US military bases in Palestine!”
*Noisemakers Agaiinst Genocide, an autonomous group of pro-Palestine activists, along with the Revolutionary Love Brigade street chalk artists, have been holding weekly vigils at the israeli consulate for many months to oppose the ongoing US-Israeli led genocide in Gaza. Please bring drums, whistles, pots & pans, and other noisemaking objects, as well as kefiyehs, Palestinian flags, signs & banners.
The Israeli consulate is NOT welcome in the Bay Area.
Please join us this coming WEDNESDAY!
US & Israel Out of Palestine! No US military bases in Palestine!”
*Noisemakers Agaiinst Genocide, an autonomous group of pro-Palestine activists, along with the Revolutionary Love Brigade street chalk artists, have been holding weekly vigils at the israeli consulate for many months to oppose the ongoing US-Israeli led genocide in Gaza. Please bring drums, whistles, pots & pans, and other noisemaking objects, as well as kefiyehs, Palestinian flags, signs & banners.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 23, 2026 1:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network