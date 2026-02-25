top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Honor Aaron Bushnell and Protest against genocide at the israeli consulate in SF

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Veterans for Peace & Noise Against Genocide
Location Details:
israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St. San Francisco, CA, between Sacramento and California.
(10 min. walk from Montgomery BART Station)
To honor US Airman Aaron Bushnell on the 2nd Anniversary of his self-immolation and death in protest of US complicity in genocide, Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG)* will collaborate with Veterans for Peace (VFP), SF and Monterey chapters for this special event. Please spread the word and bring allies. We want a large turnout.

The Israeli consulate is NOT welcome in the Bay Area.

Please join us this coming WEDNESDAY!

US & Israel Out of Palestine! No US military bases in Palestine!”

*Noisemakers Agaiinst Genocide, an autonomous group of pro-Palestine activists, along with the Revolutionary Love Brigade street chalk artists, have been holding weekly vigils at the israeli consulate for many months to oppose the ongoing US-Israeli led genocide in Gaza. Please bring drums, whistles, pots & pans, and other noisemaking objects, as well as kefiyehs, Palestinian flags, signs & banners.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 23, 2026 1:42PM
