Health, Housing & Public Services

March for Trans Rights and Healthcare at Democratic SF Convention

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 11:01AM
Rainbow Families Action stages family-friendly march and rally to remind Democrats that Healthcare For All means ALL!
Rainbow Families Action stages family-friendly march and rally to remind Democrats that Healthcare For All means ALL!
original image (1800x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Feb 21) - They gathered on the Yerba Buena pedestrian overpass to begin their march. Several hundred activist then marched over to 4th Street facing the Moscone Center Convention Hall where they rallied, shouted slogans and displayed their signs.

Rainbow Families Action is a community of parents of trans and gender-expansive youth, along with allies, in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. Their mission is to " build a world where trans and gender-expansive young people can live authentically, safely, and freely. They do this through collective advocacy, mutual aid, and creative action rooted in care, solidarity, and justice."

In the current atmosphere promoted by a government of bigoted fascist gangsters, the trans community is under threat not seen in generations. However, it is not just the ignorant "conservative" types that are the problem. See here.

However, the vigor and the intensity of their protest show that the California Trans community will not be pushed back into the shadows.

See all high resolution photos here.
