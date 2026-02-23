top
U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Trump & Republicans Refund NED & AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" in 2026 Budget

by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
Trump and the Republicans have refunded the National Endowment for Democracy NED which funds the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center". This US government funded operation has supported US multi-nationals and US imperialism around the world including supporting coups and rightwing unions internationally. It has also closely worked with the Israeli Zionist corporate union Histadrut. It supported the apartheid regime in South Africa and collaborates with the Histadrut around the world.
The AFL-CIO Supports the pro-imperialist agenda of the NED which has now been refunded by Trump
original image (2947x1020)
The Trump regime and Republican Party have supported the refunding of the National Endowment For Democracy which provides $70 million a year to the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. It as received over $1 billion for it's operations and has hundreds of employees.

Frank Hammer, retired president of Detroit Local 909 talks about this flip-flop by Trump and the Republican Party and why they would want to fund the international operations of the AFL-CIO.

This interview was done on 2/20/26

Additional Media:

AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court Filing & Calls On Trump For More Funding
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA

AFL-CIO Solidarity Center ED Shawna Bader-Brau Declaration
https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/02ac-Exhibit-C-Solidairty-Center.pdf

AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Director SHAWNA BADER-BLAU-Foreign Police For America- Bader-Blau We're working to strengthen support for principled U.S. leadership in the world
https://www.fp4america.org/shawna-bader-blau/

Republicans slammed for upholding NED funding-Trump Will Sign Bill —
https://1819news.com/news/item/republicans-slammed-for-upholding-ned-funding-rogers-aderholt-strong-justify-stance-citing-trumps-leadership

The DOGE team zeroes out the National Endowment for Democracy
https://groundup.org.za/article/activists-picketing-outside-mining-indaba-demand-justice-for-stilfontein-miners-and-their-families/

Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
§The NED has spent billions around the world to support US economic Interests
by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
sm_ned_money_for_corruption.jpg
original image (1550x1780)
The NED has funded coups and rightwing regimes around the world. They supported attempted coups in Venezuela and throughout Latin America. The AFL-CIO and with NED and USAID was involved in the overthrow of the Ukraine government in 2014 and Solidarity Center supporter and AFT president Randi Weingarten was part of the US imperialist operation in the Ukraine
https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
§AFT President Randi Weingarten Supported Overthrow of Ukraine Government
by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
sm_weingarten___frietas_at_uesf_strike_rally_2-9-26.jpg
original image (788x728)
AFT president Randi Weingarten has received funding from the NED and Solidarity Center to support rightwing governments in Eastern Europe. She also supports charter schools in the US and supported the charter Greendot in New York and supported the chain in Los Angeles.
https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
§AIFLD Agent Michael Hammer & Rivera Rodolfo were assassinated in El Salvador
by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
sm_hammer_michael_rivera_rodolfo.jpg
original image (1054x999)
The AFL-CIO through the NED funded "Solidarity Center" have organized counter-insurgency operations in El Salvador, Colombia and around the world.
https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
§The AFL-CIO Controlled Solidarity Center Is Funded By NED
by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
afl-cio_solidarity_center_graphic.jpeg
As an appendage of the US government and now supported by the fascist Trump, the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center has 400 employees and operates in over 62 countries supporting US imperialist interests globally.
https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
§Injured Colombian GM Workers At Encampment Next To US Embassy
by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
sm_colombian_gm_workers_at_encampment.jpeg
original image (1000x522)
Injured Colombian GM workers held an encampment outside the US embassy in Bogata for 14 years for compensation and justice. The AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" helped cover-up the struggle and never mentioned it since they represent the interests of US imperialism.
https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
§AFT President Randi Weingarten In Kiev Supporting the 2014 Overthrow of the Government
by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
weingarten_kiev.jpeg
AFT president Randy Weingarten supported the 2014 overthrow of the Ukrainian government and with the "Solidarity Center" helped push privatization and rightwing pro-corporate unions in Ukraine
https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
§AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler Was On Board Of NED
by LVP
Mon, Feb 23, 2026 9:16AM
sm_schuler_liz_warrior_for_labor_imperialism.jpg
original image (1440x907)
AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler was on the board of the National Endowment for Democracy and supports the Zionist Histadrut and got the support of Trump and the Republicans to refund NED and the "Solidarity Center". She has never made a full report to the rank and file of the AFL-CIO of where over $1 billion has been spent by the "Soldiarity Center". She also tried to shutdown any debate about the genocide in Gaza including at the San Francisco Labor Council since she supports the Zionist regime's genocide and continued US funding of Israel.
https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
