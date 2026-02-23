From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump & Republicans Refund NED & AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" in 2026 Budget
Trump and the Republicans have refunded the National Endowment for Democracy NED which funds the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center". This US government funded operation has supported US multi-nationals and US imperialism around the world including supporting coups and rightwing unions internationally. It has also closely worked with the Israeli Zionist corporate union Histadrut. It supported the apartheid regime in South Africa and collaborates with the Histadrut around the world.
The Trump regime and Republican Party have supported the refunding of the National Endowment For Democracy which provides $70 million a year to the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. It as received over $1 billion for it's operations and has hundreds of employees.
Frank Hammer, retired president of Detroit Local 909 talks about this flip-flop by Trump and the Republican Party and why they would want to fund the international operations of the AFL-CIO.
This interview was done on 2/20/26
Additional Media:
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court Filing & Calls On Trump For More Funding
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center ED Shawna Bader-Brau Declaration
https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/02ac-Exhibit-C-Solidairty-Center.pdf
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Director SHAWNA BADER-BLAU-Foreign Police For America- Bader-Blau We're working to strengthen support for principled U.S. leadership in the world
https://www.fp4america.org/shawna-bader-blau/
Republicans slammed for upholding NED funding-Trump Will Sign Bill —
https://1819news.com/news/item/republicans-slammed-for-upholding-ned-funding-rogers-aderholt-strong-justify-stance-citing-trumps-leadership
The DOGE team zeroes out the National Endowment for Democracy
https://groundup.org.za/article/activists-picketing-outside-mining-indaba-demand-justice-for-stilfontein-miners-and-their-families/
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Iws_Qzb19tM
