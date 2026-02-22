top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Labor & Workers

US Postal Worker Letter Carriers Rally at Harry Bridges Plaza in SF to Demand Living Wages

by LVP
Sun, Feb 22, 2026 9:16PM
USPO members of the NALC rallied at Harry Bridges Plaza on February 22, 2026 to demand a contract and living wages.
Postal Workers Are Under Attack
original image (2459x2431)
As part of a national day of action for the USPO NALC letter carriers, a rally was held at Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco to demand a contract with living wages and also stronger health and safety conditions. Carriers said that some of their members are forced to live in their cars due to the high cost of housing and wages that are leaving them behind. Retired letter carriers and labor musicians Jimmy Kelly and David Welsh also performed at the rally.

This rally took place on February 22, 2026.

Additional Media:

NALC Fair Contract Now!
https://www.nalc.org/news/body/FLH-contract-rally-flyer-2.pdf

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/7VQtcnZ-Pc0
§Better Contract Living Wages
by LVP
Sun, Feb 22, 2026 9:16PM
Better Contract Living Wage!
original image (4032x3024)
A postal worker supported their campaign for a living wage.
https://youtu.be/7VQtcnZ-Pc0
