Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine - Human Billboard for Gaza

Date:

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson

Human Billboard for Gaza – Thursday, 5 PM @ El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson.



East Bay communities are taking a stand: demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza and U.S. complicity. With banners, flags, and bodies in the streets, the message is clear: Gaza is not forgotten. Bring your sign. Bring your keffiyeh. Bring someone who needs to see what true solidarity looks like.