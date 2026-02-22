From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine - Human Billboard for Gaza
Date:
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson
Human Billboard for Gaza – Thursday, 5 PM @ El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson.
East Bay communities are taking a stand: demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza and U.S. complicity. With banners, flags, and bodies in the streets, the message is clear: Gaza is not forgotten. Bring your sign. Bring your keffiyeh. Bring someone who needs to see what true solidarity looks like.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 22, 2026 2:53PM
