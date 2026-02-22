Lecture 5: Palestinian Palestine During the Mandate

Date:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

North Berkeley Library, Meeting Room

1170 The Alameda, Berkeley

This series is an abbreviated version of the semester-length course, “Israel, the Palestinians and US Foreign Policy,” which Dr. Barry Preisler taught for 25 years at Sonoma State University.



Since October 7th, 2023, many have been overwhelmed by the magnitude of the death toll and the destruction of the physical infrastructure of the Gaza Strip. Whether you have limited knowledge of the Palestinians’ past or a significant familiarity with the Palestinian experience, these lectures aim to connect the signal events of history—from the rise of Political Zionism to the present.