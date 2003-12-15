From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Rest Until Liberation Rally
Date:
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
717 Del Monte Ave Monterey, Ca 93940
Nearly 2 1/2 years, rain or shine, of continuous rallies with varying activities including street protest, education, Palestinian cultural items, music, marches, food, art and community building.
Come join us at beautiful Window on the Bay Park. Make this your weekend protest destination!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/monterey_palesti...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 22, 2026 1:49PM
