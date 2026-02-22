top
San Francisco Government & Elections

Spineless Creatures Caucus Tells Democrats to Grow One

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sun, Feb 22, 2026 11:08AM
The figurative encountered the literal as spineless organisms slithered along the Convention floor and made their demands
The figurative encountered the literal as spineless organisms slithered along the Convention floor and made their demands
original image (1561x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco Democratic Convention, Feb. 12) - Three slugs and various other spineless creatures showed some backbone to demand that Democrats start showing some spine to oppose a political party led by a fascist gangster.

“We’re out here asking the Democratic candidates for governor to show some backbone for immigrants, trans people, and the working class,” said Ami Irwin, who wore a slug costume to the convention. “We know it's hard to grow a spine, trust us. But our leaders have a responsibility to stand up to fascists and defend our democracy.”

The group of ten activists in brightly colored outfits carried signs announcing themselves as the "spineless caucus." They carried signs demanding that "our next governor grow a spine," "it takes a spine to fight Fascism" and "dems with backbone win races, be a Mamdani." They were more than noticed as they roamed the Convention's three floors and escalators.

At one point they were joined by Rose Penelope Yee, Congressional candidate for CA-2, running to unseat genocide funder Jared Huffman.

They are No Joke!, a growing group of at rtists and activists who specialize in radical story and connection through live theater and music events — skills that are essential to equity and justice movements. No Joke! members connect with each other and engage with organizations and movements that help our community claim power and leverage it for collective liberation. See all high resolution photos here.
