The Voice of Hind Rajab
Date:
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab Film & Media Institute
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th Street
San Francisco, CA
Director Kaouther Ben Hania will be present for a conversation after the film screening.
Buy tickets at: https://roxie.com/film/the-voice-of-hind-rajab/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 21, 2026 9:07PM
