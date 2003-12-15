From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Nukes Advocacy Hour
Wednesday, March 04, 2026
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Other
American Friends Service Committee
Join us for a one-hour advocacy action session. We’ll begin with a short briefing on the current policy moment and what’s at stake with the end of the New START nuclear arms treaty, followed by clear guidance on how you can take meaningful action towards a nuclear free world. During the session, you’ll contact your members of Congress using prepared talking points and step-by-step instructions.
This is a practical, hands-on opportunity to turn concern into impact—no prior advocacy experience required. Come ready to learn, act, and help move policy in a more just and peaceful direction.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 21, 2026 3:38PM
