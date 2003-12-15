No Nukes Advocacy Hour

Date:

Wednesday, March 04, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

American Friends Service Committee

Location Details:

Join us for a one-hour advocacy action session. We’ll begin with a short briefing on the current policy moment and what’s at stake with the end of the New START nuclear arms treaty, followed by clear guidance on how you can take meaningful action towards a nuclear free world. During the session, you’ll contact your members of Congress using prepared talking points and step-by-step instructions.



This is a practical, hands-on opportunity to turn concern into impact—no prior advocacy experience required. Come ready to learn, act, and help move policy in a more just and peaceful direction.