U.S. Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense

Earth’s Greatest Enemy: Conversation and Strategy with Abby Martin

Date:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/egeconvo
Join us for a conversation with Abby Martin, journalist and co-director of the film, Earth's Greatest Enemy, a documentary exposé of the world's biggest—and most unaccountable—polluter: the US military.

The film has been on tour for over six months now, and each tour stop has acted as a unique space for networking, coalition building, and collective strategizing. In this conversation, we will discuss the film and this director's tour, and explore ways to continue screening it and organizing around it in preparation for Earth Day. Whether or not you have seen the film itself, this webinar and discussion is a crucial conversation for anyone who wants to think about how we build a mass movement grounded in the intersection of struggles.

Earth’s Greatest Enemy, the second feature film project by Abby Martin, is a groundbreaking anti-imperialist environmental documentary. Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is the world’s single largest institutional polluter—spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Combining investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities, this film challenges audiences to rethink the hidden costs of a global military empire and its planetary consequences. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this is a documentary that will change how you see both the military and environmentalism.

Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 21, 2026 1:15PM
