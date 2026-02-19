FIGHT LIKE HELL! LETTER CARRIERS’ WORK IS HARDER THAN EVER, AND WE DESERVE HIGHER PAY: NALC Branch 214 Harry Bridges Plaza San Francisco, CA 94111 11 AM 2/22/26 NALC Letter Carriers Rally The 295,000 active and retired members of the National Association of Letter Carriers are calling for a fair contract now! We work long hours in all elements and conditions. There are growing safety concerns on the job, including physical threats and assaults. Every year, our jobs become more physical. We handle more parcels than ever before, carrying heavy loads to every home and business. Our work is more than delivering the mail. We know our customers and are often the first to notice something is wrong. First-class service Deserves first-class pay: The Postal Service, and every American, depends on letter carriers to uphold the agency’s universal service obligation. We deliver essential items, like pension checks and prescriptions, to every address nearly every day. Without our work, delivery of 376 million pieces of mail and packages to nearly 169 million delivery points every day nationwide is not guaranteed. Our work is vital to the economy as we support small businesses across the country. Staffing shortages and high turnover rates threaten reliable service: Most carriers start out as non-career, meaning they earn less money and have fewer benefits, even though they do the same work. 55 percent of non-career letter carriers leave the job within the first year. High letter carrier retention is important for the consistent, quality and reliable service that Americans count on. Letter carriers deserve a fair contract. What THIS MEANS: Higher pay, including higher starting wages. Shorter time to reach the top of the pay scale. An all-career workforce, with full benefits for every letter carrier from the start. An increased uniform allowance. A fair workroom floor where postal management holds up its end of the bargain.

Alabama

Branch 462

615 Clinton Ave W

Huntsville, AL 35801

1 PM



Branch 530

2475 Commercial Park Dr

Mobile, AL 36606

1 PM



Alaska

Branch 4319

2920 Seward Hwy

Anchorage, AK 99503

2 PM



Arizona

Branch 704

2100 E Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, AZ 85719

10 AM



AZ State Association of Letter Carriers & Branches 576, 1902, 6156

1700 W Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

1 PM



Arkansas

Branch 543

335 Section Line Rd

Hot Springs, AR 71913

2 PM



Branches 35 & 240

500 Woodlane St.

Little Rock, AR 72201

1 PM



California

Branches 2462, 2902, 2086 & 2200

135 S. Olive

Burbank, CA 91510

12 PM



Branch 133

501 I Street

Sacremento, CA 95814

10 AM



Branches 213 & 1291

2801 Mitchell Rd

Ceres, CA 95307

9:30 AM



Branch 737

15642 Sand Canyon

Irvine, CA 92619

11 AM



Branch 52

201 E. Battles Rd

Santa Maria, CA 93454

12 PM



Branch 214

Harry Bridges Plaza

San Francisco, CA 94111

11 AM



Branches 24, 1100 & 4430

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

10 AM



Colorado

Branch 204

201 E Pikes Peak Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

11 AM



Branch 849

Mulberry and College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80521

11 AM



Branch 324

930 39th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80634

1 PM



Branch 229

211 N Union Ave

Pueblo, CO 81003

11 AM



Branch 47

25 S. Broadway Ave

Denver, CO, 80209

12:30 PM



Connecticut

Branch 60

Glenbrook P.O., 370 Hope St.

Stamford, CT 06907

11 AM



Delaware

There are no events scheduled at this time.



Florida

Branch 2689

640 E. New Haven Ave.

Melbourne, FL 32901

11 AM



Branch 1091

1000 N Alafaya Trail

Orlando, FL 32828

12 PM



Branches 2550 & 1071

Flamingo Rd & Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL 33025

1 PM



Branch 4559

Fort Walton Beach 32549

12 PM



Branch 2072

2033 Hoople St

Fort Myers, FL 33901

12 PM



Georgia

Branch 263

3301 Wrightsboro Rd.

Augusta, GA 30909

2 PM



Branch 546

3415 Manchester Expressway

Columbus, GA 31909

1 PM



Branch 4862

Marietta Hwy & South Atlanta St.

Roswell, GA 30075

2 PM



Branch 2225

2148 Lawrenceville Hwy

Decatur, GA 30033

12:30 PM



Branch 73

3900 Crown Rd

Atlanta, GA 30238

12 PM



Branches 578 & 313

2 N Fahm St

Savannah, GA 31401

10 AM



Branch 6070

4073 Lavista Rd, Suite 371

Tucker, GA 30084

2 PM



Hawaii

There are no events scheduled at this time.



Idaho

Branch 331

700 W. Jefferson St.

Boise, ID 83702

1 PM



Illinois

Branch 11

3850 S. Wabash Ave

Chicago, IL 60653

9 AM



Branch 88

4000 Avenue of the Cities

Moline, IL 61265

3 PM



Branch 80

1760 Wasbash Ave

Springfield, IL 62704

11 AM



Branch 305

2000 McDonough St.

Joliet, IL 60436

10 AM



Branch 245

5225 Harrison Ave

Rockford, IL 61125

2 PM



Branch 4016

7230 71st St.

Tinley Park, IL 60477

10 AM



Branches 825, 2076, & 2810

Schaumburg & Roselle Roads

Schaumburg, IL 60193

10 AM



Branch 219

1500 4th St.

Peru, IL 61354

10 AM



Indiana

Branch 828

3210 E 10th St

Bloomington, IN 7408

1 PM



Branch 377

210 SE Riverside Dr

Evansville, IN 47713

12 PM



Branch 888

8500 E. 116th St

Fishers, IN 46038

11 AM



Branch 116

715 S. Calhoun St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

1 PM



Branch 39

200 W. Washington St

Indianapolis, IN 46204

1 PM



Iowa

Branch 352

1655 2nd Ave

Des Moines, IA 50318

2 PM



Branch 373

1211 Wiley Blvd SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

1 PM



Kansas

Branch 201

7990 E. Central

Wichita, KS 67206

12 PM



Branch 10

300 W. 10th

Topeka, KS 66612

1 PM



Branch 5521

6000 Broadmoor

Mission, KS 66202

10 AM



Kentucky

Branch 14

500 West Main St

Louisville, KY 40202

10 AM



Louisiana

There are no events scheduled at this time.



Maine

There are no events scheduled at this time.



Maryland

Branch 176

900 E Fayette St.

Baltimore, MD

1 PM



Massachusetts

Branch 12

4 E Central St.

Worcester, MA 01613

10 AM



Branch 764

611 High St.

Dedham, MA 02026

1 PM



Branch 334

330 Cochituate Rd.

Framingham, MA 01701

12 PM



Branch 18

120 Commercial St.

Brockton, MA 02302

10 AM



Branch 51

37 Taunton Green

Taunton, MA 02780

11:30 AM



Branch 51

1460 South Main St.

Fall River, MA 02724

9 AM



Branch 25

Beverly Common

31 Dane St.

Beverly, MA

12 PM



Michigan

Branch 3126

1400 Trumbull

Detroit, MI 48216

Time: Contact branch



Branches 1, 320 & 4374

1401 W Fort St.

Detroit, MI 48233

2 PM



Branch 246

Between 100 E. & 100 W. Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo, MI

11 AM



Branch 434

200 E. Liberty

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

12 PM



Minnesota

Branch 388

915 2nd St. N

St. Cloud, MN 56301

12 PM



Branches 9, 2942 & 28

100 South 1st Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

12 PM



Mississippi

There are no events scheduled at this time.



Missouri

Branches 155, 343, 309, 5050, & 319

1720 Market St.

St. Louis, MO 63155

12 PM



Branch 763

511 East Walnut

Columbia, MO 65201

1 PM



Branch 127

1400 Missouri Blvd

Jefferson City, MO 65109

11 AM



Montana

Branch 815

24th St W & King Ave W

Billings, MT 59102

11 AM



Nebraska

Branch 5

72nd & Dodge St

Omaha, NE 68114

1 PM



Nevada

Branch 2502

2420 E. Sunset Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89120

1 PM



New Hampshire

There are no events scheduled at this time.



New Jersey

Branch 38

374 Morris Ave

Springfield, NJ

12 PM - 2 PM



Branches 380 & 268

680 US Highway 130

Hamilton, NJ 08650

1 PM



Branch 370

Pleasantville Post Office

Pleasantville, NJ 08232

12 PM



New Mexico

Branch 504

1135 Broadway Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87101

12 PM



New York

Branch 36

909 Third Ave

New York, NY

12 PM



Branches 358 & 29

1770 Central Ave

Colonie, NY

12 PM



Branch 3

1200 William St

Buffalo, NY 14240

12 PM



Branch 6000

888 Jericho Tpke

Huntington Station, NY 11746

12 PM



Branch 210

1335 Jefferson Rd

Rochester, NY 14623

11 AM



North Carolina

Branch 1128

301 Green St.

Fayettevilee, NC 28301

10 AM



Branches 545 & 630

4101 Park Rd, Shopping Center

Charlotte, NC 28209

2 PM



Branch 3902

78 Sycamore Ave

Charleston, SC 29407

1 PM



North Dakota

There are no events scheduled at this time.



Ohio

Branches 182 & 43

Dayton Courhouse Square

23 N. Main St.

Dayton, OH 45402

12 PM



Branches 148 & 196

1655 W Market St

Akron, OH 44313

3 PM



Oklahoma

Branch 458

Scissortail Park, Oklahoma City Blvd & Robinson Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73109

11 AM



Branch 1358

1515 S Memorial

Tulsa, OK 74112

1 PM



Oregon

Branch 1433

Vogel Park

Medford, OR

11 AM



Branch 347

5454 River Rd

Keizer, OR 97303

12 PM



Branch 82

1020 SE 7th Ave

Portland, OR 97214

1 PM



Pennsylvania

Branches 157, 725, 920, & 4973

9607 James St.

Philadephia, PA 19114

10 AM



Branch 84

841 California Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

12 PM



Branch 509

Arsenal Road

York, PA 17404

1 PM



Branch 254

Westgate Mall Schoonersville Rd

Bethlehem, PA 18018

1 PM



Rhode Island

Branch 57

1 Commercial Way

Middletown, RI 02842

1 PM



Branch 15

82 Smith St.

Providence, RI 02903

12 PM



South Carolina

There are no events scheduled at this time.



South Dakota

Branch 491

2501 S Louise Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

1 PM



Tennessee

Branch 419

10820 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37933

2 PM



Texas

Branch 421

10410 Perrin Beitel

San Antonio, TX

9:30 AM



Branch 2309

203 Weeks Ave

Arlington, TX, 76004



Branch 842

5815 WaldenRd.

Beaumont, TX 77707

2 PM



Branch 181

Texas State Capitol

Austin, TX 8701

Time: Contact branch



Branch 1227

5310 Southwest Parkway

Wichita Falls, TX76310

4:30 PM



Branch 132

401 Tom Landry Freeway

Dallas, TX

1 PM



Branch 2589

Singer Station 4901 S. Loop 289

Lubbock, TX 79464

Time: Contact branch



Branch 1259

4801 Everhart

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

12 PM



Branch 505

1200 Hawkins Blvd

El Paso, TX 79925

10 AM



Branch 283

5210 Griggs Rd

Houston, TX 77021

2 PM



Branch 2893

1509 Newcombes Hwy

Harlingen, TX 78850

11 AM



Branch 2130

620 East Pecan St

McAllen, TX 78501

9 AM



Branch 2805

Main Plaza New

Braunfels, TX 78130

10 AM



Branch 3867

130 S. Munger St.

Pasadena, TX 77506

12 PM



Utah

Branch 2171

95 S. Carbon Ave

Price, UT

1 PM



Branch 3574

333 N. Main St

Cedar City, UT

1 PM



Branch 68

2730 Washington Blvd

Ogden, UT 84401

1 PM



Branches 111 & 4043

2261 S Redwood Rd #14

West Valley City, UT 84020

1 PM



Vermont

There are no events scheduled at this time.



Virginia

Branches 518 & 513

6 East Johnson St.

Staunton, VA 24401

12 PM



Branches 2819, 247, 609, 1112, 6066 & 456

501 Viking Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

1 PM



Branches 3520, 567, & 5921

1100 Wythe St.

Alexandria, VA

1:30 PM



Washington

Branch 442

2903 E Mission Ave

Spokane, WA

10 AM



Branches 79 & 791

2721 SW Trenton St

Seattle, WA 98126

11 AM



Branch 130

4001 S. Pine St.

Tacoma, WA 98413

12 PM



Branch 1350

2 S. Chelan

Wenatchee, WA 98801

2 PM



Branch 3877

3500 Court St

Pasco, WA 99301

10 AM



Branch 351

Tivoli Fountain

Olympia, WA

1 PM



Branch 450

210 Lottie St

Bellingham, WA 98225

1 PM



West Virginia

Branch 531

St. Albans

Charleston, WV 25322

10 AM



Wisconsin

Branch 572

1818 Milton Ave

Janesville, WI 53545

2 PM



Branch 728

225 E. Madison St.

Eau Claire, WI 54703

12:30 PM





Branch 507

3902 Milwaukee St

Madison, WI 53714

11:30 AM