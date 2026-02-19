LETTER CARRIERS’ WORK IS HARDER THAN EVER, AND WE DESERVE HIGHER PAY:
LETTER CARRIERS’ WORK IS HARDER THAN EVER, AND WE DESERVE HIGHER PAY:
2/22/2026
NALC Branch 214
Harry Bridges Plaza
San Francisco, CA 94111
11 AM
The 295,000 active and retired members of the National Association of Letter Carriers are
calling for a fair contract now!
We work long hours in all elements and conditions.
There are growing safety concerns on the job, including physical threats and assaults.
Every year, our jobs become more physical. We handle more parcels than ever before,
carrying heavy loads to every home and business.
Our work is more than delivering the mail. We know our customers and are often the first
to notice something is wrong.
First-class service Deserves first-class pay:
The Postal Service, and every American, depends on letter carriers to uphold the
agency’s universal service obligation.
We deliver essential items, like pension checks and prescriptions, to every address nearly
every day.
Without our work, delivery of 376 million pieces of mail and packages to nearly 169
million delivery points every day nationwide is not guaranteed.
Our work is vital to the economy as we support small businesses across the country.
Staffing shortages and high turnover rates threaten reliable service:
Most carriers start out as non-career, meaning they earn less money and have fewer
benefits, even though they do the same work.
55 percent of non-career letter carriers leave the job within the first year.
High letter carrier retention is important for the consistent, quality and reliable service
that Americans count on.
Letter carriers deserve a fair contract. What THIS MEANS:
Higher pay, including higher starting wages.
Shorter time to reach the top of the pay scale.
An all-career workforce, with full benefits for every letter carrier from the start.
An increased uniform allowance.
A fair workroom floor where postal management holds up its end of the bargain.
Alabama
Branch 462
615 Clinton Ave W
Huntsville, AL 35801
1 PM
Branch 530
2475 Commercial Park Dr
Mobile, AL 36606
1 PM
Alaska
Branch 4319
2920 Seward Hwy
Anchorage, AK 99503
2 PM
Arizona
Branch 704
2100 E Speedway Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85719
10 AM
AZ State Association of Letter Carriers & Branches 576, 1902, 6156
1700 W Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
1 PM
Arkansas
Branch 543
335 Section Line Rd
Hot Springs, AR 71913
2 PM
Branches 35 & 240
500 Woodlane St.
Little Rock, AR 72201
1 PM
California
Branches 2462, 2902, 2086 & 2200
135 S. Olive
Burbank, CA 91510
12 PM
Branch 133
501 I Street
Sacremento, CA 95814
10 AM
Branches 213 & 1291
2801 Mitchell Rd
Ceres, CA 95307
9:30 AM
Branch 737
15642 Sand Canyon
Irvine, CA 92619
11 AM
Branch 52
201 E. Battles Rd
Santa Maria, CA 93454
12 PM
Branch 214
Harry Bridges Plaza
San Francisco, CA 94111
11 AM
Branches 24, 1100 & 4430
200 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
10 AM
Colorado
Branch 204
201 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
11 AM
Branch 849
Mulberry and College Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
11 AM
Branch 324
930 39th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
1 PM
Branch 229
211 N Union Ave
Pueblo, CO 81003
11 AM
Branch 47
25 S. Broadway Ave
Denver, CO, 80209
12:30 PM
Connecticut
Branch 60
Glenbrook P.O., 370 Hope St.
Stamford, CT 06907
11 AM
Delaware
There are no events scheduled at this time.
Florida
Branch 2689
640 E. New Haven Ave.
Melbourne, FL 32901
11 AM
Branch 1091
1000 N Alafaya Trail
Orlando, FL 32828
12 PM
Branches 2550 & 1071
Flamingo Rd & Miramar Pkwy
Miramar, FL 33025
1 PM
Branch 4559
Fort Walton Beach 32549
12 PM
Branch 2072
2033 Hoople St
Fort Myers, FL 33901
12 PM
Georgia
Branch 263
3301 Wrightsboro Rd.
Augusta, GA 30909
2 PM
Branch 546
3415 Manchester Expressway
Columbus, GA 31909
1 PM
Branch 4862
Marietta Hwy & South Atlanta St.
Roswell, GA 30075
2 PM
Branch 2225
2148 Lawrenceville Hwy
Decatur, GA 30033
12:30 PM
Branch 73
3900 Crown Rd
Atlanta, GA 30238
12 PM
Branches 578 & 313
2 N Fahm St
Savannah, GA 31401
10 AM
Branch 6070
4073 Lavista Rd, Suite 371
Tucker, GA 30084
2 PM
Hawaii
There are no events scheduled at this time.
Idaho
Branch 331
700 W. Jefferson St.
Boise, ID 83702
1 PM
Illinois
Branch 11
3850 S. Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
9 AM
Branch 88
4000 Avenue of the Cities
Moline, IL 61265
3 PM
Branch 80
1760 Wasbash Ave
Springfield, IL 62704
11 AM
Branch 305
2000 McDonough St.
Joliet, IL 60436
10 AM
Branch 245
5225 Harrison Ave
Rockford, IL 61125
2 PM
Branch 4016
7230 71st St.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
10 AM
Branches 825, 2076, & 2810
Schaumburg & Roselle Roads
Schaumburg, IL 60193
10 AM
Branch 219
1500 4th St.
Peru, IL 61354
10 AM
Indiana
Branch 828
3210 E 10th St
Bloomington, IN 7408
1 PM
Branch 377
210 SE Riverside Dr
Evansville, IN 47713
12 PM
Branch 888
8500 E. 116th St
Fishers, IN 46038
11 AM
Branch 116
715 S. Calhoun St
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
1 PM
Branch 39
200 W. Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
1 PM
Iowa
Branch 352
1655 2nd Ave
Des Moines, IA 50318
2 PM
Branch 373
1211 Wiley Blvd SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
1 PM
Kansas
Branch 201
7990 E. Central
Wichita, KS 67206
12 PM
Branch 10
300 W. 10th
Topeka, KS 66612
1 PM
Branch 5521
6000 Broadmoor
Mission, KS 66202
10 AM
Kentucky
Branch 14
500 West Main St
Louisville, KY 40202
10 AM
Louisiana
There are no events scheduled at this time.
Maine
There are no events scheduled at this time.
Maryland
Branch 176
900 E Fayette St.
Baltimore, MD
1 PM
Massachusetts
Branch 12
4 E Central St.
Worcester, MA 01613
10 AM
Branch 764
611 High St.
Dedham, MA 02026
1 PM
Branch 334
330 Cochituate Rd.
Framingham, MA 01701
12 PM
Branch 18
120 Commercial St.
Brockton, MA 02302
10 AM
Branch 51
37 Taunton Green
Taunton, MA 02780
11:30 AM
Branch 51
1460 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02724
9 AM
Branch 25
Beverly Common
31 Dane St.
Beverly, MA
12 PM
Michigan
Branch 3126
1400 Trumbull
Detroit, MI 48216
Time: Contact branch
Branches 1, 320 & 4374
1401 W Fort St.
Detroit, MI 48233
2 PM
Branch 246
Between 100 E. & 100 W. Michigan Ave
Kalamazoo, MI
11 AM
Branch 434
200 E. Liberty
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
12 PM
Minnesota
Branch 388
915 2nd St. N
St. Cloud, MN 56301
12 PM
Branches 9, 2942 & 28
100 South 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
12 PM
Mississippi
There are no events scheduled at this time.
Missouri
Branches 155, 343, 309, 5050, & 319
1720 Market St.
St. Louis, MO 63155
12 PM
Branch 763
511 East Walnut
Columbia, MO 65201
1 PM
Branch 127
1400 Missouri Blvd
Jefferson City, MO 65109
11 AM
Montana
Branch 815
24th St W & King Ave W
Billings, MT 59102
11 AM
Nebraska
Branch 5
72nd & Dodge St
Omaha, NE 68114
1 PM
Nevada
Branch 2502
2420 E. Sunset Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89120
1 PM
New Hampshire
There are no events scheduled at this time.
New Jersey
Branch 38
374 Morris Ave
Springfield, NJ
12 PM - 2 PM
Branches 380 & 268
680 US Highway 130
Hamilton, NJ 08650
1 PM
Branch 370
Pleasantville Post Office
Pleasantville, NJ 08232
12 PM
New Mexico
Branch 504
1135 Broadway Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87101
12 PM
New York
Branch 36
909 Third Ave
New York, NY
12 PM
Branches 358 & 29
1770 Central Ave
Colonie, NY
12 PM
Branch 3
1200 William St
Buffalo, NY 14240
12 PM
Branch 6000
888 Jericho Tpke
Huntington Station, NY 11746
12 PM
Branch 210
1335 Jefferson Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
11 AM
North Carolina
Branch 1128
301 Green St.
Fayettevilee, NC 28301
10 AM
Branches 545 & 630
4101 Park Rd, Shopping Center
Charlotte, NC 28209
2 PM
Branch 3902
78 Sycamore Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
1 PM
North Dakota
There are no events scheduled at this time.
Ohio
Branches 182 & 43
Dayton Courhouse Square
23 N. Main St.
Dayton, OH 45402
12 PM
Branches 148 & 196
1655 W Market St
Akron, OH 44313
3 PM
Oklahoma
Branch 458
Scissortail Park, Oklahoma City Blvd & Robinson Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73109
11 AM
Branch 1358
1515 S Memorial
Tulsa, OK 74112
1 PM
Oregon
Branch 1433
Vogel Park
Medford, OR
11 AM
Branch 347
5454 River Rd
Keizer, OR 97303
12 PM
Branch 82
1020 SE 7th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
1 PM
Pennsylvania
Branches 157, 725, 920, & 4973
9607 James St.
Philadephia, PA 19114
10 AM
Branch 84
841 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
12 PM
Branch 509
Arsenal Road
York, PA 17404
1 PM
Branch 254
Westgate Mall Schoonersville Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18018
1 PM
Rhode Island
Branch 57
1 Commercial Way
Middletown, RI 02842
1 PM
Branch 15
82 Smith St.
Providence, RI 02903
12 PM
South Carolina
There are no events scheduled at this time.
South Dakota
Branch 491
2501 S Louise Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
1 PM
Tennessee
Branch 419
10820 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37933
2 PM
Texas
Branch 421
10410 Perrin Beitel
San Antonio, TX
9:30 AM
Branch 2309
203 Weeks Ave
Arlington, TX, 76004
Branch 842
5815 WaldenRd.
Beaumont, TX 77707
2 PM
Branch 181
Texas State Capitol
Austin, TX 8701
Time: Contact branch
Branch 1227
5310 Southwest Parkway
Wichita Falls, TX76310
4:30 PM
Branch 132
401 Tom Landry Freeway
Dallas, TX
1 PM
Branch 2589
Singer Station 4901 S. Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79464
Time: Contact branch
Branch 1259
4801 Everhart
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
12 PM
Branch 505
1200 Hawkins Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
10 AM
Branch 283
5210 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021
2 PM
Branch 2893
1509 Newcombes Hwy
Harlingen, TX 78850
11 AM
Branch 2130
620 East Pecan St
McAllen, TX 78501
9 AM
Branch 2805
Main Plaza New
Braunfels, TX 78130
10 AM
Branch 3867
130 S. Munger St.
Pasadena, TX 77506
12 PM
Utah
Branch 2171
95 S. Carbon Ave
Price, UT
1 PM
Branch 3574
333 N. Main St
Cedar City, UT
1 PM
Branch 68
2730 Washington Blvd
Ogden, UT 84401
1 PM
Branches 111 & 4043
2261 S Redwood Rd #14
West Valley City, UT 84020
1 PM
Vermont
There are no events scheduled at this time.
Virginia
Branches 518 & 513
6 East Johnson St.
Staunton, VA 24401
12 PM
Branches 2819, 247, 609, 1112, 6066 & 456
501 Viking Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
1 PM
Branches 3520, 567, & 5921
1100 Wythe St.
Alexandria, VA
1:30 PM
Washington
Branch 442
2903 E Mission Ave
Spokane, WA
10 AM
Branches 79 & 791
2721 SW Trenton St
Seattle, WA 98126
11 AM
Branch 130
4001 S. Pine St.
Tacoma, WA 98413
12 PM
Branch 1350
2 S. Chelan
Wenatchee, WA 98801
2 PM
Branch 3877
3500 Court St
Pasco, WA 99301
10 AM
Branch 351
Tivoli Fountain
Olympia, WA
1 PM
Branch 450
210 Lottie St
Bellingham, WA 98225
1 PM
West Virginia
Branch 531
St. Albans
Charleston, WV 25322
10 AM
Wisconsin
Branch 572
1818 Milton Ave
Janesville, WI 53545
2 PM
Branch 728
225 E. Madison St.
Eau Claire, WI 54703
12:30 PM
Branch 507
3902 Milwaukee St
Madison, WI 53714
11:30 AM