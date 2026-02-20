top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/26/2026
Americas South Bay

The "Donroe Doctrine": Venezuela & Cuba in the Crosshairs

Donroe Doctrine Venezuela & Cuba in the Crosshairs - flyer
original image (1216x1518)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Sharat Lin
Location Details:
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
The latest U.S. National Security Strategy released by the White House in November 2025 reasserts the Monroe Doctrine of U.S. hegemony in the Western Hemisphere. It asserts the "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine of denying non-Hemispheric powers, such as Russia, China, and Europe, control of strategic assets and resources. This signals a new offensive against states that refuse to bow to U.S. hegemony, such as Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua, and even Mexico and Brazil.

So how does the U.S. attack on Venezuela shift the outlook for Venezuela, Cuba, and the rest of Latin America?

Join the San José Peace & Justice Center for a thoughtful discussion examining the past, present, and future of the relationship between Venezuela, Cuba and the United States.

Presentations and discussion led by:
Brenda López from the U.S. Hands Off Cuba Committee and Global Health Partners,
Sharat G. Lin, political economist from SJPJC and Human Agenda,
David Paul, member of the Venezuelan Solidarity Network, BACSN, and Sanctions Kill Campaign.

Doors open: 6:30 pm
Presentations and discussion: 7-9 pm
Light snacks and beverages provided

Free and open to the public
Donations welcome
Wheelchair accessible from rear parking lot

Sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center, U.S. Hands Off Cuba Committee, Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network, Democratic Socialists of America - Silicon Valley, San José Against War, CODEPINK San José, Human Agenda, Santa Clara County Green Party, CPUSA.
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 20, 2026 1:32PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code