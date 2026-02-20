From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The "Donroe Doctrine": Venezuela & Cuba in the Crosshairs
Date:
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Sharat Lin
Location Details:
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
The latest U.S. National Security Strategy released by the White House in November 2025 reasserts the Monroe Doctrine of U.S. hegemony in the Western Hemisphere. It asserts the "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine of denying non-Hemispheric powers, such as Russia, China, and Europe, control of strategic assets and resources. This signals a new offensive against states that refuse to bow to U.S. hegemony, such as Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua, and even Mexico and Brazil.
So how does the U.S. attack on Venezuela shift the outlook for Venezuela, Cuba, and the rest of Latin America?
Join the San José Peace & Justice Center for a thoughtful discussion examining the past, present, and future of the relationship between Venezuela, Cuba and the United States.
Presentations and discussion led by:
Brenda López from the U.S. Hands Off Cuba Committee and Global Health Partners,
Sharat G. Lin, political economist from SJPJC and Human Agenda,
David Paul, member of the Venezuelan Solidarity Network, BACSN, and Sanctions Kill Campaign.
Doors open: 6:30 pm
Presentations and discussion: 7-9 pm
Light snacks and beverages provided
Free and open to the public
Donations welcome
Wheelchair accessible from rear parking lot
Sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center, U.S. Hands Off Cuba Committee, Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network, Democratic Socialists of America - Silicon Valley, San José Against War, CODEPINK San José, Human Agenda, Santa Clara County Green Party, CPUSA.
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 20, 2026 1:32PM
