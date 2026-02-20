From the Open-Publishing Calendar
IBT President Sean O'Brien Says "There Are No Cameras at UPS"
International Brotherhood of Teamsters president Sean O'Brien has said that there are no cameras at UPS. He then said that they do have them but they are not used to discipline UPS Teamsters. He also denied that the infrared cameras are causing cataracts and tumors although hundreds of members have reported that they are being tortured on the job with these forward facing cameras which are on their eyes from 60 to 70 hours a week.
Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood Of Teamsters said that there were "no cameras at UPS" during the strike of IBT 2010 at California State University San Francisco. This interview took place on February 17, 2026 about the role of AI and infrared cameras in UPS trucks. Thousands of IBT truck drivers at UPS are facing these cameras up to 60 and 70 hours a week and these AI cameras are causing tumors and cataracts according to thousands of workers.
The infrared cameras are not only causing serious health problems but are also being used to spy on workers and to train the AI on how to replace truck drivers for the introduction of autonomous robo trucks throughout the country which will replace millions of drivers.
Additional Media:
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health &mSafety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters, The Rise of Fascism, TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
