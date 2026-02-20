top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

IBT President Sean O'Brien Says "There Are No Cameras at UPS"

by LVP
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:41PM
International Brotherhood of Teamsters president Sean O'Brien has said that there are no cameras at UPS. He then said that they do have them but they are not used to discipline UPS Teamsters. He also denied that the infrared cameras are causing cataracts and tumors although hundreds of members have reported that they are being tortured on the job with these forward facing cameras which are on their eyes from 60 to 70 hours a week.
IBT president Sean O'Brien said that there were no cameras at UPS
original image (1027x480)
Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood Of Teamsters said that there were "no cameras at UPS" during the strike of IBT 2010 at California State University San Francisco. This interview took place on February 17, 2026 about the role of AI and infrared cameras in UPS trucks. Thousands of IBT truck drivers at UPS are facing these cameras up to 60 and 70 hours a week and these AI cameras are causing tumors and cataracts according to thousands of workers.

The infrared cameras are not only causing serious health problems but are also being used to spy on workers and to train the AI on how to replace truck drivers for the introduction of autonomous robo trucks throughout the country which will replace millions of drivers.

Additional Media:

Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8

Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ

IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras

IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/

Teamsters, AI, Health &mSafety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM

"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters, The Rise of Fascism, TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Wj_GfCydhq0
§Forward Facing Cameras In UPS Truck At Terminal
by LVP
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:41PM
ups_cameras_in_trucks_2.jpeg
UPS has installed thousands of infrared cameras in their trucks throughout the country. UPS line haul drivers are facing these cameras for 60 to 70 hours a week and it is causing tumors and cataracts.
https://youtu.be/Wj_GfCydhq0
§UPS Using Cameras To Spy On Workers & Train AI To Replace Drivers
by LVP
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:41PM
sm_ups_cameras_camera_thumb.jpg
original image (1440x1080)
UPS management is using cameras in their truck cabs to spy on the workers and also to train the AI to replace Teamsters with autonomous robo trucks. In California Governor Gavin Newsom has twice vetoed a bill supported by the IBT that would have required a driver for trucks over 10,000 lbs.
https://youtu.be/Wj_GfCydhq0
§UPS Offers $150,000 Buyouts For Teamsters
by LVP
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:41PM
sm_o_brien_with_ups_workers.jpg
original image (999x630)
UPS plans to eliminate 30% of Teamsters at UPS and replace a large number of these workers with auntomous trucks and warehouses. This would also seriously undermine the entire pension program for all workers at UPS since robots don't contribute to the pension plan.
https://youtu.be/Wj_GfCydhq0
§Robots Sorting Packages At UPS
by LVP
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:41PM
sm_amazon_robots_sorting.jpg.webp
original image (2400x1600)
UPS is spending billions along with Amazon and other companies to eliminate tens of millions of workers in the US. Bezos and the tech billionaires want total freedom with no regulation to introduce their AI technology and they are supported by the Trump regime and the Democrats who run California .
https://youtu.be/Wj_GfCydhq0
§Newsom In California Pushing AI and Robots
by LVP
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:41PM
sm_newsom_pushing_ai.webp
original image (960x640)
Newsom has twice vetoed a bill sponsored by the Teamsters that would require a driver for trucks over 10,000 lbs. He has also put the tech companies in charge of the CPUC and DMV to allow dangerous autonomous vehicles including Waymos to operate without any oversight by these government agencies. They are introducing massive monitoring, spy equipment and infrared cameras throughout the logistics industry without any oversight over the effects of these cameras on the workers who are being subjected to these instruments.
https://youtu.be/Wj_GfCydhq0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code