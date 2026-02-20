IBT President Sean O'Brien Says "There Are No Cameras at UPS" by LVP

International Brotherhood of Teamsters president Sean O'Brien has said that there are no cameras at UPS. He then said that they do have them but they are not used to discipline UPS Teamsters. He also denied that the infrared cameras are causing cataracts and tumors although hundreds of members have reported that they are being tortured on the job with these forward facing cameras which are on their eyes from 60 to 70 hours a week.