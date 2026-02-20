"Killers of Roe": Book Talk on the Death of a Human Right w/ author Amy Littlefield

Date:

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Nation magazine

Location Details:

NEW BOOK TALK



"Killers of Roe: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Abortion Rights"

(Legacy Lit of Hachette Book Group, March 2026)



Speaker: Amy Littlefield, author & journalist



Moderator: Regina Mahone



Join NATION magazine on March 12 for a virtual conversation featuring Amy Littlefield, The Nation’s abortion access correspondent and the prize–winning author of the upcoming book Killers of Roe and Nation senior editor Regina Mahone.



Investigative journalist and abortion access correspondent for The Nation, Amy Littlefield had been reporting on reproductive healthcare and abortion for a decade when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.



After the staggering demise of legal abortion, Littlefield sought to understand the hidden architects of this once-in-a-lifetime victory, and the motives, means, and opportunities that allowed them to succeed. Pairing her poignant reporting with her love for murder mysteries, Killers of Roe is an abortion whodunit that introduces unexpected characters, secret killers and suspects, and hidden motives behind the death of a fundamental human right.



Mahone will talk to Littlefield about the book and related issues. This virtual discussion will include ample time for audience questions and comment.



Free of charge but registration is required. Attendees will receive a Zoom link in the email confirmation after registration.



Co-sponsored by The Nation Fund for Independent Journalism.