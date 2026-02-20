From the Open-Publishing Calendar
King Charles family connections to Jeffrey Epstein, and KKK’s David Duke
A photo of King Charles (formerly Prince Charles, plus famous polo player Carlos Gracida, and KKK’s David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller wearing #2 shirt. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, may be seen in handcuffs, at the bottom of this page.
The so-called Royal Family is not looking to good in England at the moment
By Lynda Carson - February 20, 2026
The recently released Jeffrey Epstein files and its resulting havoc have resulted in news headlines across the planet lately.
Reportedly, “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had become the first senior member of the Royal Family in modern history to have been arrested. The arrest was followed by an unprecedented statement from his brother, King Charles. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," read the unambiguous statement from the King, offering no hiding place or royal get-out clause.
The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, relates to Andrew's time as the UK's trade representative between 2001 and 2011. It follows a series of allegations, prompted by the release of the Epstein files, that Andrew shared official documents. That included sharing reports from trade visits and a confidential briefing on investment in Afghanistan with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and passing a Treasury briefing to a personal business contact.”
Apparently, not only has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, raised some eyebrows for hanging out with the former pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but his brother King Charles has raised a few eyebrows also for hanging out with his friend, and former-polo player associate, KKK’s David Duke supporter, Vaughn Miller of Texas.
A photo of King Charles (formerly Prince Charles, plus famous polo player Carlos Gracida, and KKK’s David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller wearing #2 shirt, may be seen by clicking here.
Vaughn Miller, a campaign contributor to KKK’s David Duke, a wealthy real estate mogul of Dallas, and founder/owner of Prestonwoods Polo Foundation in Texas, is a friend of King Charles, and he played polo with him a number of times.
Reportedly, in 2016, Vaughn Miller gave a campaign contribution of $1,000 to KKK’s David Duke, from the FCC reported address of 5706 Mockingbird LN, Dallas, TX 75206.
The FCC address of 5706 Mockingbird LN, Dallas, TX, 75206, listed for Vaughn Miller, and the campaign contribution of $1,000 to David Duke, matches the same address listed for the Prestonwoods Polo Foundation, and Vaughn Miller as the director.
Additionally, reportedly, “West Coast Polo reports, “Las Colinas Polo Club was represented by Vaughn Miller, Kevin Mokarow and Oscar Bermudez at the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation Polo Day which took place May 28-31, 2004 at Cowdray Park in Midhurst, Great Britain. Prince Charles team, Highgrove played a strong match against Audi but lost by one goal in the final chukker. Established by The Prince in 1979, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation (UK) supports a wide range of charitable causes and projects.”
Reportedly in 2012, KKK David Duke campaign contributor, “Vaughn Miller faced a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine for a 2009 incident when he knocked unconscious an opposing polo player with a mallet. Vaughn Miller was acquitted of assault for that incident.”
Considering that the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is mentioned a million times or more in the Epstein files, perhaps it may be time for the convicted felon Trump to be held accountable also.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
