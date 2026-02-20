top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Racial Justice

King Charles family connections to Jeffrey Epstein, and KKK’s David Duke

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:30AM
A photo of King Charles (formerly Prince Charles, plus famous polo player Carlos Gracida, and KKK’s David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller wearing #2 shirt. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, may be seen in handcuffs, at the bottom of this page.
A photo of King Charles (formerly Prince Charles, plus famous polo player Carlos Gracida, and KKK’s David Duke campaign contributor Vaugh...
King Charles family connections to Jeffrey Epstein, and KKK’s David Duke

The so-called Royal Family is not looking to good in England at the moment

By Lynda Carson - February 20, 2026

The recently released Jeffrey Epstein files and its resulting havoc have resulted in news headlines across the planet lately.

Reportedly, “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had become the first senior member of the Royal Family in modern history to have been arrested. The arrest was followed by an unprecedented statement from his brother, King Charles. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," read the unambiguous statement from the King, offering no hiding place or royal get-out clause.

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, relates to Andrew's time as the UK's trade representative between 2001 and 2011. It follows a series of allegations, prompted by the release of the Epstein files, that Andrew shared official documents. That included sharing reports from trade visits and a confidential briefing on investment in Afghanistan with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and passing a Treasury briefing to a personal business contact.”

Apparently, not only has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, raised some eyebrows for hanging out with the former pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but his brother King Charles has raised a few eyebrows also for hanging out with his friend, and former-polo player associate, KKK’s David Duke supporter, Vaughn Miller of Texas.

A photo of King Charles (formerly Prince Charles, plus famous polo player Carlos Gracida, and KKK’s David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller wearing #2 shirt, may be seen by clicking here.

Vaughn Miller, a campaign contributor to KKK’s David Duke, a wealthy real estate mogul of Dallas, and founder/owner of Prestonwoods Polo Foundation in Texas, is a friend of King Charles, and he played polo with him a number of times.

Reportedly, in 2016, Vaughn Miller gave a campaign contribution of $1,000 to KKK’s David Duke, from the FCC reported address of 5706 Mockingbird LN, Dallas, TX 75206.

The FCC address of 5706 Mockingbird LN, Dallas, TX, 75206, listed for Vaughn Miller, and the campaign contribution of $1,000 to David Duke, matches the same address listed for the Prestonwoods Polo Foundation, and Vaughn Miller as the director.

Additionally, reportedly, “West Coast Polo reports, “Las Colinas Polo Club was represented by Vaughn Miller, Kevin Mokarow and Oscar Bermudez at the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation Polo Day which took place May 28-31, 2004 at Cowdray Park in Midhurst, Great Britain.  Prince Charles team, Highgrove played a strong match against Audi but lost by one goal in the final chukker.  Established by The Prince in 1979, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation (UK) supports a wide range of charitable causes and projects.”

Reportedly in 2012, KKK David Duke campaign contributor, “Vaughn Miller faced a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine for a 2009 incident when he knocked unconscious an opposing polo player with a mallet. Vaughn Miller was acquitted of assault for that incident.”

Considering that the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is mentioned a million times or more in the Epstein files, perhaps it may be time for the convicted felon Trump to be held accountable also.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
§
by Lynda Carson
Fri, Feb 20, 2026 12:30AM
sm_636965001_785434964598984_7228291515732855033_n.jpg
original image (784x981)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code