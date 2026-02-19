Trivia Night @ San Francisco Green Party New Members' Meeting

Date:

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Green Party

Email:

Location Details:

2973 16th St, Suite #300 (Wheelchair accessible) San Francisco, CA

This office is right next to the 16th & Mission St BART Plaza.

Think you know SF politics inside and out? 🌉 Or better yet, are you wanting to get into SF politics and don't know where to start? 👀



Wherever you're at, come out and play a Jeopardy! style trivia night with the SF Green Party at our New Members' Meeting! We'll have a quick review session of SF politics and government before the game starts for our newbies, so please try to join us right at 7.



✅ Please RSVP at the Partiful link so we know how many people to expect!



You don't have to be a registered Green to join us, but at least be Green Party-curious 💚 we really encourage new Greens and Greens who have been inactive or on hiatus to come join us! Bring your friends :)



We'll have hot chocolate and fair-trade, chocolate-themed prizes and bragging rights for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners to commemorate Valentine's Day. 💘 Hope to see you there!