San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Government & Elections

Trivia Night @ San Francisco Green Party New Members' Meeting

A colorful flyer that includes the meeting information for Trivia Night being hosted by the SF Green Party on Wednesday, February 25th.
Date:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Green Party
Email:
Location Details:
2973 16th St, Suite #300 (Wheelchair accessible) San Francisco, CA
This office is right next to the 16th & Mission St BART Plaza.
Think you know SF politics inside and out? 🌉 Or better yet, are you wanting to get into SF politics and don't know where to start? 👀

Wherever you're at, come out and play a Jeopardy! style trivia night with the SF Green Party at our New Members' Meeting! We'll have a quick review session of SF politics and government before the game starts for our newbies, so please try to join us right at 7.

✅ Please RSVP at the Partiful link so we know how many people to expect!

You don't have to be a registered Green to join us, but at least be Green Party-curious 💚 we really encourage new Greens and Greens who have been inactive or on hiatus to come join us! Bring your friends :)

We'll have hot chocolate and fair-trade, chocolate-themed prizes and bragging rights for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners to commemorate Valentine's Day. 💘 Hope to see you there!
For more information: https://partiful.com/e/PJiSMheHKU6sPqSVeCgD
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 19, 2026 2:33PM
