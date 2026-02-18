From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with Gaza’s Orphans

Date:

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Hikers for Palestine

Location Details:

Meet at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, located on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue





We'll meet at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, located on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue. This 3.1-mile loop is considered an easy hike, with both paved and unpaved sections, and typically takes between one to one and a half hours to complete. Street parking (both paid and free for up to two hours) is available, along with nearby parking garages. Alternatively, the Lake Merritt BART Station is less than half a mile from the amphitheater, about a 10-minute walk.



Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.



We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.



In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. Learn more at: Join Hikers for Palestine at 1:00pm this Saturday, 2/21/26, for a walk around Lake Merritt in Oakland.We'll meet at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, located on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue. This 3.1-mile loop is considered an easy hike, with both paved and unpaved sections, and typically takes between one to one and a half hours to complete. Street parking (both paid and free for up to two hours) is available, along with nearby parking garages. Alternatively, the Lake Merritt BART Station is less than half a mile from the amphitheater, about a 10-minute walk.Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/