Sean Dorsey Dance's 22nd Annual Home Season: We Choose Each Other

Date:

Friday, April 24, 2026

Time:

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Sean Dorsey Dance

Location Details:

Dance Mission Theater

3316 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Sean Dorsey Dance’s “We Choose Each Other” is a powerful evening of dances created as a balm for this moment in America.



Sean Dorsey Dance will perform the world premiere of several new dances and restage pieces from the company’s 20-year award-winning repertoire … treating audiences to the company’s signature fusion of full-throttle dance, luscious partnering, intimate storytelling and theater.



KN95 Masks will be provided & required for this event. ASL interpretation will be provided at the Sunday April 26 matinee performance.