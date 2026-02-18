From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sean Dorsey Dance's 22nd Annual Home Season: We Choose Each Other
Date:
Friday, April 24, 2026
Time:
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Sean Dorsey Dance
Location Details:
Dance Mission Theater
3316 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Sean Dorsey Dance’s “We Choose Each Other” is a powerful evening of dances created as a balm for this moment in America.
Sean Dorsey Dance will perform the world premiere of several new dances and restage pieces from the company’s 20-year award-winning repertoire … treating audiences to the company’s signature fusion of full-throttle dance, luscious partnering, intimate storytelling and theater.
KN95 Masks will be provided & required for this event. ASL interpretation will be provided at the Sunday April 26 matinee performance.
For more information: https://freshmeatproductions.org/sean-dors...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 18, 2026 2:49PM
