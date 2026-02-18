Striking IBT 2010 CSUSF building trades workers spoke out about their 4 day unfair labor practice strike. They were joined by other workers including an Amazon Teamster who talked about the role of AI at warehouses.

IBT 2010 CSUSF Strikers & Unionists Speak Out About Attacks On Labor & CSU Union BustingThe California State University Executives and Trustees according to IBT 2010 and other unionists are engaged in withholding wage increases and attempting to weaken and bust unions at CSU. They spoke out at the first day of a 4 day unfair labor practice strike on February 17, 2026 at the CSUSF campus.The other unions at CSU spoke at the rally and they reported they are also facing union busting tactics by the CSU including refusing to agree to contracts and also freezing their wage step increases.They also talked about the role of AI at Amazon in eliminating workers at Amazon and other companies. The Amazon San Francisco workers have voted for the Teamsters union to represent them but are still waiting for a contract for over one year. Some are supporting the idea of a general strike to win the struggles of all workers.Additional Media:Pay Our Wage Increase! IBT 2010 Teamsters CSUSF Strike Rally & Solidarity With Other CSU UnionsProduction Of Labor Video Project