San Francisco
Indybay
California San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

IBT 2010 CSUSF Strikers & Unionists Speak Out About Attacks on Labor & CSU Union Busting

by LVP
Wed, Feb 18, 2026 11:24AM
Striking IBT 2010 CSUSF building trades workers spoke out about their 4 day unfair labor practice strike. They were joined by other workers including an Amazon Teamster who talked about the role of AI at warehouses.
Striking IBT 2010 Workers Struck at CSUSF & Were Joined By Other Workers
original image (4032x3024)
IBT 2010 CSUSF Strikers & Unionists Speak Out About Attacks On Labor & CSU Union Busting

The California State University Executives and Trustees according to IBT 2010 and other unionists are engaged in withholding wage increases and attempting to weaken and bust unions at CSU. They spoke out at the first day of a 4 day unfair labor practice strike on February 17, 2026 at the CSUSF campus.

The other unions at CSU spoke at the rally and they reported they are also facing union busting tactics by the CSU including refusing to agree to contracts and also freezing their wage step increases.

They also talked about the role of AI at Amazon in eliminating workers at Amazon and other companies. The Amazon San Francisco workers have voted for the Teamsters union to represent them but are still waiting for a contract for over one year. Some are supporting the idea of a general strike to win the struggles of all workers.

Additional Media:

Pay Our Wage Increase! IBT 2010 Teamsters CSUSF Strike Rally & Solidarity With Other CSU Unions
https://youtu.be/43yOZ3q9hNE

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/CUujsS2yPrU
§Heavy Rain At CSUSF IBT 2010 Strike Rally Were Not Stopped By Rain
by LVP
Wed, Feb 18, 2026 11:24AM
sm_ibt_2010_csusf_strikers_in_rain.jpg
original image (1584x932)
IBT 2010 CSUSF building trades strikers and supporters joined the picket lines and rally despite the heavy rain. They face brazen union busting tactics by the management and CSU trustees who are appointed by Governor Newsom and former governor Jerry Brown. Gavin Newsom has gone along with the union busting by the CSU trustees and management.
https://youtu.be/CUujsS2yPrU
§At IBT 2010 CSUSF Strike A Student Supporter Spoke
by LVP
Wed, Feb 18, 2026 11:24AM
sm_ibt_2010_csusf_student_supporter_spoke_2-17-26.jpg
original image (1284x863)
A student supporter at the IBT 2010 CSUSF spoke in solidarity and raised the issue of the need to oppose the genocide in Palestine
https://youtu.be/CUujsS2yPrU
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
