From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Black History Month Celebration
Date:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
Location Details:
The Spot, Barrios Unidos, 1807 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
Join us for our Annual Black History Month Celebration! This event is sponsored by @santacruz.black and the African American Theater Arts Troupe (AATAT) & will include food, live music, and community.
Special performances will include Joe Blan, The Dream Girls, and many more. Let's come show out for Black History and our beloved Black community.
Special performances will include Joe Blan, The Dream Girls, and many more. Let's come show out for Black History and our beloved Black community.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/santa_cruz_barri...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 18, 2026 10:43AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network