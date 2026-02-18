Black History Month Celebration

Date:

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos

Location Details:

The Spot, Barrios Unidos, 1807 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Join us for our Annual Black History Month Celebration! This event is sponsored by @santacruz.black and the African American Theater Arts Troupe (AATAT) & will include food, live music, and community.



Special performances will include Joe Blan, The Dream Girls, and many more. Let's come show out for Black History and our beloved Black community.