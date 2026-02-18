Free Leqaa Power Hour

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Other

many organizations

Leqaa Kordia has been detained for over 300 days, and silence from the movement is not an option. Join us for our Power Hour: 60 focused minutes of hearing directly from organizers and then taking coordinated action together. We’ll make calls, send emails, and apply sustained pressure on elected officials. Every single day she remains detained, our elected officials should be hearing from us. People power only works when we use it, and use it we must.