Oakland: International Working Women's Day Protest March & Rally - No ICE! Stop Fascism!
Date:
Sunday, March 08, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
GABRIELA Oakland, ASATA, and more
Location Details:
Pergola at Lake Merritt
path near El Embarcadero and Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA
BART: Lake Merritt station
path near El Embarcadero and Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA
BART: Lake Merritt station
SF BAY AREA: Honor working women with us at our International Working Women’s Day rally & march on Sunday, March 8th, 2026!
Come with loved ones and your fighting spirit as we demonstrate our power against the repression of immigrant communities, the stripping of services to the most vulnerable, the demonization of our trans kin, and the funneling of our tax dollars toward endless wars.
📅 Date and Time: Sunday, March 8th, 2026 from 11 am - 3 pm
📌Starting Location: The Pergola at Lake Merritt in Huchiun, unceded Ohlone land (aka Oakland)
🦋The march will be roughly 1 mile on mostly flat terrain. More access information to come!
We uplift the hundreds of thousands of working women within Turtle Island and all around the Global South who have paved the way for revolutionary struggle today. We know that working women and gender expansive folks will light the way forward and advance our fight towards liberation.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Mujeres Unidas y Activas
GABRIELA Oakland
Palestinian Feminist Collective
Alliance of South Asians Taking Action
Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project
Black Rose Anarchist Federation
CA Coalition for Women Prisoners
Nodutdol
Philippine Solidarity Task Force
Sogorea Te’ Land Trust.
#IWWD2026 #internationalworkingwomensday
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DU3V-bTkZxY/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 18, 2026 9:31AM
