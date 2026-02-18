Oakland: International Working Women's Day Protest March & Rally - No ICE! Stop Fascism!

Date:

Sunday, March 08, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

GABRIELA Oakland, ASATA, and more

Location Details:

Pergola at Lake Merritt

path near El Embarcadero and Lakeshore Ave

Oakland, CA



BART: Lake Merritt station

SF BAY AREA: Honor working women with us at our International Working Women’s Day rally & march on Sunday, March 8th, 2026!



Come with loved ones and your fighting spirit as we demonstrate our power against the repression of immigrant communities, the stripping of services to the most vulnerable, the demonization of our trans kin, and the funneling of our tax dollars toward endless wars.



📅 Date and Time: Sunday, March 8th, 2026 from 11 am - 3 pm



📌Starting Location: The Pergola at Lake Merritt in Huchiun, unceded Ohlone land (aka Oakland)



🦋The march will be roughly 1 mile on mostly flat terrain. More access information to come!



We uplift the hundreds of thousands of working women within Turtle Island and all around the Global South who have paved the way for revolutionary struggle today. We know that working women and gender expansive folks will light the way forward and advance our fight towards liberation.



ORGANIZATIONS:



Mujeres Unidas y Activas

GABRIELA Oakland

Palestinian Feminist Collective

Alliance of South Asians Taking Action

Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project

Black Rose Anarchist Federation

CA Coalition for Women Prisoners

Nodutdol

Philippine Solidarity Task Force

Sogorea Te’ Land Trust.



#IWWD2026 #internationalworkingwomensday