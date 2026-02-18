From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
RIP: Jesse Jackson at the Wattstax concert in Los Angeles, in 1972.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, head of Operation PUSH, was the MC of the Wattstax concert, in 1972.
RIP: Jesse Jackson at the Wattstax concert in Los Angeles, in 1972.
By Lynda Carson - February 18, 2026
Yesterday, the country was saddened to learn of the passing of the Reverend Jesse Jackson. There is much to say about this great beautiful man, but I prefer to bring attention to the Wattstax concert that he was the MC of in 1972, which I have enjoyed immensely through the years.
May Jesse Jackson rest in peace. ( October 8, 1941 – February 17, 2026 )
Rev. Jesse Jackson, head of Operation PUSH, was the MC of the Wattstax concert.
Click below to watch the Wattstax concert…
https://m4uhd.cx/wattstax-1973.of8e0
Or, click here…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XkbggLC5l0
Wattstax Concert:
According to Wikipedia, in part it says, “Wattstax was a benefit concert organized by Stax Records to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the 1965 riots in the African-American community of Watts, Los Angeles. The concert took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 20, 1972. The concert's performers included all of Stax's prominent artists at the time. The genres of the songs performed included soul, gospel, R&B, blues, funk, and jazz. Months after the festival, Stax released a double LP of the concert's highlights, Wattstax: The Living Word. The concert was filmed by David L. Wolper's film crew and was made into the 1973 film titled Wattstax. The film was directed by Mel Stuart and nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Documentary Film in 1974.”
Songs in the film In order of appearance:
• "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get", performed by The Dramatics
• "Oh La De Da", performed by the Staple Singers
• "We the People", performed by The Staple Singers
• "The Star-Spangled Banner", performed by Kim Weston
• "Lift Every Voice and Sing", performed by Kim Weston
• "Someone Greater Than I", performed by Jimmy Jones
• "Lying on the Truth", performed by the Rance Allen Group
• "Peace Be Still", performed by The Emotions
• "Old-Time Religion", performed by The Golden Thirteen: William Bell, Louise McCord, Deborah Manning, Eric Mercury, Freddie Robinson, Lee Sain, Ernie Hines, Little Sonny, The Newcomers, Eddie Floyd, The Temprees, Frederick Knight
• "Respect Yourself", performed by The Staple Singers
• "Son of Shaft/Feel It", performed by The Bar-Kays
• "I'll Play the Blues for You", performed by Albert King
• "Walking the Back Streets and Crying", performed by Little Milton
• "Jody's Got Your Girl and Gone", performed by Johnnie Taylor
• "I May Not Be What You Want", performed by Mel and Tim
• "Pick Up the Pieces", performed by Carla Thomas
• "The Breakdown", performed by Rufus Thomas
• "Do the Funky Chicken", performed by Rufus Thomas
• "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right", performed by Luther Ingram
• "Theme from Shaft", performed by Isaac Hayes
• "Soulsville", performed by Isaac Hayes
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - February 18, 2026
Yesterday, the country was saddened to learn of the passing of the Reverend Jesse Jackson. There is much to say about this great beautiful man, but I prefer to bring attention to the Wattstax concert that he was the MC of in 1972, which I have enjoyed immensely through the years.
May Jesse Jackson rest in peace. ( October 8, 1941 – February 17, 2026 )
Rev. Jesse Jackson, head of Operation PUSH, was the MC of the Wattstax concert.
Click below to watch the Wattstax concert…
https://m4uhd.cx/wattstax-1973.of8e0
Or, click here…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XkbggLC5l0
Wattstax Concert:
According to Wikipedia, in part it says, “Wattstax was a benefit concert organized by Stax Records to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the 1965 riots in the African-American community of Watts, Los Angeles. The concert took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 20, 1972. The concert's performers included all of Stax's prominent artists at the time. The genres of the songs performed included soul, gospel, R&B, blues, funk, and jazz. Months after the festival, Stax released a double LP of the concert's highlights, Wattstax: The Living Word. The concert was filmed by David L. Wolper's film crew and was made into the 1973 film titled Wattstax. The film was directed by Mel Stuart and nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Documentary Film in 1974.”
Songs in the film In order of appearance:
• "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get", performed by The Dramatics
• "Oh La De Da", performed by the Staple Singers
• "We the People", performed by The Staple Singers
• "The Star-Spangled Banner", performed by Kim Weston
• "Lift Every Voice and Sing", performed by Kim Weston
• "Someone Greater Than I", performed by Jimmy Jones
• "Lying on the Truth", performed by the Rance Allen Group
• "Peace Be Still", performed by The Emotions
• "Old-Time Religion", performed by The Golden Thirteen: William Bell, Louise McCord, Deborah Manning, Eric Mercury, Freddie Robinson, Lee Sain, Ernie Hines, Little Sonny, The Newcomers, Eddie Floyd, The Temprees, Frederick Knight
• "Respect Yourself", performed by The Staple Singers
• "Son of Shaft/Feel It", performed by The Bar-Kays
• "I'll Play the Blues for You", performed by Albert King
• "Walking the Back Streets and Crying", performed by Little Milton
• "Jody's Got Your Girl and Gone", performed by Johnnie Taylor
• "I May Not Be What You Want", performed by Mel and Tim
• "Pick Up the Pieces", performed by Carla Thomas
• "The Breakdown", performed by Rufus Thomas
• "Do the Funky Chicken", performed by Rufus Thomas
• "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right", performed by Luther Ingram
• "Theme from Shaft", performed by Isaac Hayes
• "Soulsville", performed by Isaac Hayes
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network