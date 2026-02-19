From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tell Target to STAND UP TO ICE!
Date:
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Jamie, Hazel, Cat
Location Details:
Metreon Target: 789 Mission Street. Meet on the sidewalk by the Mission Street entrance.
Tell Target: We will boycott until they Stand Up To ICE!
Join us to say: Until Target acts to protect its workers and guests from ICE, we will not shop at Target!
We will hold signs, hand out flyers, and explain why we must all boycott Target until they Stand Up To ICE!
Bring a sign if you have one.
This is a peaceful protest.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 17, 2026 10:22PM
