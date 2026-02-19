Tell Target to STAND UP TO ICE!

Date:

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Jamie, Hazel, Cat

Location Details:

Metreon Target: 789 Mission Street. Meet on the sidewalk by the Mission Street entrance.

Tell Target: We will boycott until they Stand Up To ICE!

Join us to say: Until Target acts to protect its workers and guests from ICE, we will not shop at Target!

We will hold signs, hand out flyers, and explain why we must all boycott Target until they Stand Up To ICE!

Bring a sign if you have one.

This is a peaceful protest.