Four meetings are planned in the next week to inform and mobilize folks in the wake of unwise and abusive decisions to cut back services for those outside and increase sweeps that seize their property, endanger their health, and terrorize their communities.

MHCAN has been closed down with its clients locked out since November."Housing Matters" (more accurately known as "Funding Matters") has been colluding with and praising authorities for its increasingly abusive often unannounced sweeps on Coral St. in front of the very services getting funded millions of dollars to provide for the homeless of Santa Cruz.It shamelessly announced it was ending all services to the broader homeless community in March such as mail, showers, and what remains of what used to be a fairly accessible (if highly limited) set of services while raking in millions of dollars spent in salaries and buildings."People First" continues to run restrictive services up at the Armory, through an unpopular and unreliable Gatekeeper Jerome Leonard, provides laughably inadequate emergency services during recent wretched weather, and is essentially a warehousing service that denies its residents basic human dignity.The City and County have taken no action this winter to provide a walk-in Winter Shelter in spite of the huge amount of funding going to its favored "non-profits". Meanwhile large public and private buildings remain empty while hundreds suffer from exposure outside.Some are demanding and seeking to organize change. The flyers being distributed posted here reflect these concerns.While most mainstream media has remained obedienrtly silent, check out the thoughts of one former employee, at