top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Pay Our Wage Increase! IBT2010 Teamsters CSUSF Strike Rally & Solidarity with Other Unions

by LVP
Tue, Feb 17, 2026 6:59PM
Over 1,000 CSU building trades workers who are members of IBT Local 2010 launched a 4 day unfair labor strike against the CSU management and Trustees. The strikers rallied in CSUSF.
IBT 2010 Strikers At CSUSF
original image (3442x2204)
Pay Our Wage Increase! IBT 2010 Teamsters CSUSF Strike Rally & Solidarity With Other CSU Unions

IBT 2010 which represents building trades workers at CSU went on a 4 day unfair labor strike at all CSU campuses because of a refusal of pay a step increase of 2% that was in their contract.

At a rally at CSUSF, IBT 2010 workers from other unions including the CFA, UAW spoke out in solidarity at the strike rally.

The CSU chancellor who is paid over $1 million and CSU Camus presidents have received large pay increases while cutting the wages of CSU workers. CFA and other unions have also faced attacks and the CSU are spending millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to attack the unions.
Governor Newsom who is also on the board of CSU Trustees as an ex-officio has refused to opposed the open union busting.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/43yOZ3q9hNE
§IBT 2010 Teamster Banner In Front Of CSUSF Administration Building
by LVP
Tue, Feb 17, 2026 6:59PM
sm_img_4243_2.jpg
original image (1190x664)
Dozens of IBT 2010 striking CSUSF building trades workers marched to the administration buidling
https://youtu.be/43yOZ3q9hNE
§UAW 4123 At CSUSF Workers Joined Strike Rally
by LVP
Tue, Feb 17, 2026 6:59PM
sm_img_4244_2.jpg
original image (768x443)
UAW 4123 members at CSUSF joined the strike rally and spoke about their struggle to get a contract. They have been negotiating for over a year.
https://youtu.be/43yOZ3q9hNE
§IBT 2010 CSUSF Workers Are Fed Up With CSU Executives
by LVP
Tue, Feb 17, 2026 6:59PM
sm_img_4245_2.jpg
original image (758x444)
IBT 2010 is conducting a 4 day unfair labor practice strike against the CSU management which is refusing to pay a wage increase of 2%.
https://youtu.be/43yOZ3q9hNE
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$205.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code