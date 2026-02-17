Over 1,000 CSU building trades workers who are members of IBT Local 2010 launched a 4 day unfair labor strike against the CSU management and Trustees. The strikers rallied in CSUSF.

Pay Our Wage Increase! IBT 2010 Teamsters CSUSF Strike Rally & Solidarity With Other CSU UnionsIBT 2010 which represents building trades workers at CSU went on a 4 day unfair labor strike at all CSU campuses because of a refusal of pay a step increase of 2% that was in their contract.At a rally at CSUSF, IBT 2010 workers from other unions including the CFA, UAW spoke out in solidarity at the strike rally.The CSU chancellor who is paid over $1 million and CSU Camus presidents have received large pay increases while cutting the wages of CSU workers. CFA and other unions have also faced attacks and the CSU are spending millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to attack the unions.Governor Newsom who is also on the board of CSU Trustees as an ex-officio has refused to opposed the open union busting.Production of Labor Video Project