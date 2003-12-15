From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Make Billionaires PAY!
Date:
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
DN & Vickie
Location Details:
corner of Forest Ave & Monroe St
Valley Fair Mall
Valley Fair Mall
We’re expanding Tesla Take Down to Take Down Billionaires, and bringing the message to shoppers at Valley Fair Mall, that oligarchs are draining the country & the planet dry.
Join us Feb 21, 28, Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity on 4 Saturdays inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign. As mall mgmt allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend one or more Sat.
Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe (near bus stop bench) @ 9:50 am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.
#TeslaTakedown
Join us Feb 21, 28, Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity on 4 Saturdays inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign. As mall mgmt allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend one or more Sat.
Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe (near bus stop bench) @ 9:50 am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/make-bill...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 17, 2026 4:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network