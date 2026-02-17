Featuring dramatic short “Red White and Blue” and short documentary “Trump’s War on Women,” followed by a panel discussion with Q&A.

Join us to examine how the fractured legal landscape around abortion access is leading states like California to strengthen laws to protect its residents — and increasing numbers of people traveling here seeking help.

We will screen two short films that shed light on the political and economic challenges of accessing abortions and reproductive health care. A panel discussion will follow, featuring experts and advocates sharing stories and insights, and answering your questions.

BUY TICKETS: $6 (No one turned away for lack of funds. Just email community@sfpublicpress.org and ask to reserve a free seat.)

What to know about abortion access in California

The California Constitution guarantees abortion access. More people are traveling here to access reproductive health care as their own states pass aggressive laws to prohibit abortion. Some states are going to great lengths to punish those who seek abortions as well as the health professionals who provide them.

San Francisco — as a sanctuary city for abortion access, legally protecting patients and providers through the San Francisco Reproductive Freedom Act — plays a special role in serving those who need help. Travelers seeking care here may access a range of in-clinic and medication abortions available through services at UCSF, Planned Parenthood and many other community clinics.

About the films

‘Red, White and Blue’ — Rachel (Brittany Snow) is a single parent living paycheck to paycheck. When an unexpected pregnancy threatens to unravel her already precarious position, she’s forced to cross state lines in search of an abortion. As Rachel contemplates the series of events that necessitated this journey and the obstacles placed in her path, we learn a heartbreaking truth that means her life will never be the same again. Written, directed and produced by Nazrin Choudhury, with producer Sara McFarlane, and executive producers Level Forward, Adrienne Becker, and Samantha Bee.

‘Trump’s War on Women’ — This short documentary explores the harsh realities of post-Roe America. It features personal stories — and creative work-arounds — of people living in places subject to anti-abortion laws. In light of Trump administration policies, including its proposed national abortion ban and attempts to abolish all abortion pills, this film underscores the urgent need for action on reproductive rights. Directed by Robert Greenwald and produced by Brave New Films.

About the host organizations

The San Francisco Public Press produces investigative reporting and solutions journalism, engages diverse communities and promotes public accountability. Our independent local newsroom delivers in-depth and data-driven reporting, produces the podcast “Civic” and programs radio station KSFP 102.5 FM. We convene live events and discussions that foster civic participation. Learn more at sfpublicpress.org.

League of Women Voters, San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that defends democracy. Its members provide education to encourage people to vote in elections and participate in government. They also engage in advocacy to influence public policy that benefits the community. Learn more at lwvsf.org.

Special thanks to Level Forward and Brave New Films for partnering with us to screen these films.