Comic Revolutionary Cabaret at Berkeley Unitarian Hall
Sunday, February 22, 2026
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Class/Workshop
Hank Pellissier
1924 Cedar Street at Bonita
This Sunday, February 22 at 10:30 am - the service at Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists - 1924 Cedar Street in Berkeley - will feature :
Comic Revolutionary Cabaret on Anti-Capitalism, Socialism & Gift Economy - by Hank Pellissier
Audiences will see, hear and experience the following six works:
“Moloch” (poem by Allen Ginsberg, rewritten by Hank, with mask above)
“What Are We Worth?” (call-and-response indoctrination with starling video)
“Socialist Animals” (would you rather be a bonobo or a prairie dog?)
“Elon Musk Admits” (honest confession from the near-trillionaire)
“Anti-Capitalist Quiz Show” (show off your left wing trivia knowledge)
“Barbie & Ken’s Woke Dilemma” (what will the dense duo wear to the rally?)
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 17, 2026 4:18PM
