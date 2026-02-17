Comic Revolutionary Cabaret at Berkeley Unitarian Hall

Date:

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

1924 Cedar Street at Bonita

This Sunday, February 22 at 10:30 am - the service at Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists - 1924 Cedar Street in Berkeley - will feature :



Comic Revolutionary Cabaret on Anti-Capitalism, Socialism & Gift Economy - by Hank Pellissier



Audiences will see, hear and experience the following six works:



“Moloch” (poem by Allen Ginsberg, rewritten by Hank, with mask above)

“What Are We Worth?” (call-and-response indoctrination with starling video)

“Socialist Animals” (would you rather be a bonobo or a prairie dog?)

“Elon Musk Admits” (honest confession from the near-trillionaire)

“Anti-Capitalist Quiz Show” (show off your left wing trivia knowledge)

“Barbie & Ken’s Woke Dilemma” (what will the dense duo wear to the rally?)