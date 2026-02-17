ICE Out of the Bay! Organizing Meeting

Date:

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Oakland Public Library, César Chávez Branch

3301 E 12th St, Oakland, CA

(near Fruitvale BART)

Minnesota shows us what needs to be done! Come to a discussion and organizing meeting about what we’re facing and how we can spread our organizing. It’s up to us to defend our communities.