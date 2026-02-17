From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE Out of the Bay! Organizing Meeting
Date:
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Oakland Public Library, César Chávez Branch
3301 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
(near Fruitvale BART)
Minnesota shows us what needs to be done! Come to a discussion and organizing meeting about what we’re facing and how we can spread our organizing. It’s up to us to defend our communities.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/ice-out-of-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 17, 2026 10:55AM
