Central Valley Racial Justice

2026 Folsom Black History Month Celebration - From Negroland to Negro Bar, Alta California

Folsom Community Center 52 Natoma Street Folsom, California
original image (940x437)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 20, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
Folsom Community Center
52 Natoma Street
Folsom, California
Everyone is welcome to experience our 100th Anniversary of Negro History Week established by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926. It is also the 50th Anniversary of Black History Month as recognized by US President Gerald R. Ford.

Pan African drumming, spoken word, exhibits and presentation of early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875)

Free Community Family Friendly Celebration,

###
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 16, 2026 6:48PM
