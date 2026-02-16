From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
2026 Folsom Black History Month Celebration - From Negroland to Negro Bar, Alta California
Date:
Friday, February 20, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
Folsom Community Center
52 Natoma Street
Folsom, California
52 Natoma Street
Folsom, California
Everyone is welcome to experience our 100th Anniversary of Negro History Week established by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926. It is also the 50th Anniversary of Black History Month as recognized by US President Gerald R. Ford.
Pan African drumming, spoken word, exhibits and presentation of early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875)
Free Community Family Friendly Celebration,
###
Pan African drumming, spoken word, exhibits and presentation of early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875)
Free Community Family Friendly Celebration,
###
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 16, 2026 6:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network