2026 Folsom Black History Month Celebration - From Negroland to Negro Bar, Alta California

Date:

Friday, February 20, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Location Details:

Folsom Community Center

52 Natoma Street

Folsom, California

Everyone is welcome to experience our 100th Anniversary of Negro History Week established by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926. It is also the 50th Anniversary of Black History Month as recognized by US President Gerald R. Ford.



Pan African drumming, spoken word, exhibits and presentation of early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875)



Free Community Family Friendly Celebration,



###