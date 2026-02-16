top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Retired Street Artist Renews Call To Declare Graffiti War On Billionaire Backed Bilal

by Snookie
Mon, Feb 16, 2026 4:52PM
Supervisor Bilal Mahmood has used city resources to speed up buffing graffiti holding him accountable for harm to working class and poor people.
Billionaire Bootlicking Dork cleans graffiti
original image (1080x1268)
Hello, its your girl, Snookie, you may remember me from going all city during 2022-2023 as my "senior project". You can say I did it for the "LOweLls"

I have a life threatening illness that has forced me to hang up my spraycans (actually, there is a disposal process I use but can't discuss it for security culture reasons, but you catch my drift). My only hope is that I can inspired others to be the best at alternative neighborhood beautification and to practice unsanctioned art therapy as an outlet.

I write to you all today to reiterate the call to action to get up graffiti attacking Supervisor Bilal Mahmood for his selling out of our neighborhoods to billionaires; from the rent controlled tenants in the Haight, to union families throughout, to Black and Japanese people suffering the trauma of "urban renewal" in the Fillmore/Japantown, and the senior and disabled tenants in SROs in the Tenderloin, he does not speak for the people of his district, and his agenda is not our agenda.

In March of 2025, Billionaire Backed Bilal's newsletter contained an item about how profane graffiti appeared on Gioia's pizza and how he had the clean up expedited. What he doesn't tell you, and its blurred out in the photos, is that the graffiti said "Fuck Bilal".

This is inurement and interference by a BOS member towards a city department, which is a big ethical no-no, and when I, a queer street girl who does 594s with her 94s, know right from wrong more than a certain politician, you know he done goofed.

I was inspired by Supervisor Mahmood's dumb cringe anti-graffiti video to, in the overnight hours between October 3 and October 4 of last year, write "Fuck Bilal" again on Sacred Grounds Coffee in NoPa, where he was to have one of his lame-ass coffee chats that morning. Soon after I stopped spraying and started walking up the street, about a half block away, I saw a cop car coming in the other direction, but we passed each other like ships in the night, despite me looking like central casting black bloc. That Keystone Cop would have seen the graffiti from that intersection and could have turned around and arrested me, but that lame-o was too busy gooning to care, and he went on his merry way to do quality control of the donut shop, and I went on my merry way back to my love shack.

Now, that bootlicking dork is now too cowardly to hold his coffee meetups unless someone RSVPs and gives their legal name, phone number, email address, blood type, and social security number in order to maybe be provided an address an hour before his coffee klatch is to start. He is shielding himself from his poor and working class constituents and from real criticism.

When our neighborhoods are under attack, there is a need for a diversity of tactics, both legal and otherwise, and it is time to drive YIMBY Captain America crazy until he leaves office, whether in defeat, resignation, or in a body bag.

You know what to do

You know you love me,

Snookie (she/her)

§
by Snookie
Mon, Feb 16, 2026 4:52PM
When the Tags Catch Your Eye Like A Big Pizza Pie, We Clean It Up"
original image (935x1938)
§Newsletter entry about Gioia's
by Snookie
Mon, Feb 16, 2026 4:52PM
sm_screenshot_2026-02-16-15-37-38-119.jpg
original image (1050x2037)
§
by Snookie
Mon, Feb 16, 2026 4:52PM
Bilal Coffee Chat Flyer For 10/4/2025 @ Sacred Grounds
original image (1043x1143)
§Flyer For Coffee Chat On November 8, Address TBA
by Snookie
Mon, Feb 16, 2026 4:52PM
sm_screenshot_2026-02-16-15-44-43-186.jpg
original image (1016x1187)
§The SFPD Officer Who Passed Me Up By Sacred Grounds...Probably
by Snookie
Mon, Feb 16, 2026 4:52PM
sm_screenshot_2026-02-16-15-47-00-622.jpg
original image (797x651)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code