Retired Street Artist Renews Call To Declare Graffiti War On Billionaire Backed Bilal by Snookie

Supervisor Bilal Mahmood has used city resources to speed up buffing graffiti holding him accountable for harm to working class and poor people.

Hello, its your girl, Snookie, you may remember me from going all city during 2022-2023 as my "senior project". You can say I did it for the "LOweLls"



I have a life threatening illness that has forced me to hang up my spraycans (actually, there is a disposal process I use but can't discuss it for security culture reasons, but you catch my drift). My only hope is that I can inspired others to be the best at alternative neighborhood beautification and to practice unsanctioned art therapy as an outlet.



I write to you all today to reiterate the call to action to get up graffiti attacking Supervisor Bilal Mahmood for his selling out of our neighborhoods to billionaires; from the rent controlled tenants in the Haight, to union families throughout, to Black and Japanese people suffering the trauma of "urban renewal" in the Fillmore/Japantown, and the senior and disabled tenants in SROs in the Tenderloin, he does not speak for the people of his district, and his agenda is not our agenda.



In March of 2025, Billionaire Backed Bilal's newsletter contained an item about how profane graffiti appeared on Gioia's pizza and how he had the clean up expedited. What he doesn't tell you, and its blurred out in the photos, is that the graffiti said "Fuck Bilal".



This is inurement and interference by a BOS member towards a city department, which is a big ethical no-no, and when I, a queer street girl who does 594s with her 94s, know right from wrong more than a certain politician, you know he done goofed.



I was inspired by Supervisor Mahmood's dumb cringe anti-graffiti video to, in the overnight hours between October 3 and October 4 of last year, write "Fuck Bilal" again on Sacred Grounds Coffee in NoPa, where he was to have one of his lame-ass coffee chats that morning. Soon after I stopped spraying and started walking up the street, about a half block away, I saw a cop car coming in the other direction, but we passed each other like ships in the night, despite me looking like central casting black bloc. That Keystone Cop would have seen the graffiti from that intersection and could have turned around and arrested me, but that lame-o was too busy gooning to care, and he went on his merry way to do quality control of the donut shop, and I went on my merry way back to my love shack.



Now, that bootlicking dork is now too cowardly to hold his coffee meetups unless someone RSVPs and gives their legal name, phone number, email address, blood type, and social security number in order to maybe be provided an address an hour before his coffee klatch is to start. He is shielding himself from his poor and working class constituents and from real criticism.



When our neighborhoods are under attack, there is a need for a diversity of tactics, both legal and otherwise, and it is time to drive YIMBY Captain America crazy until he leaves office, whether in defeat, resignation, or in a body bag.



You know what to do



You know you love me,



Snookie (she/her)



