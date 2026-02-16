As part of the Anti-War Action Network Week of Action for Palestine (Feb 16-22) join us for a rally and march as we continue the fight for Palestine until liberation!📍 St. James Park, corner of 1st St & E St. John St⏰ Friday, Feb 20 @ 6pmAs phase two of the ceasefire deal begins, Palestinians have yet to see a semblance of peace or justice. Israel has violated the truce daily, conducting regular demolitions and incursions in residential neighborhoods, firing active rounds at civilians and murdering over 470 Palestinians. We have a moral imperative to fight back and we must spring into action!Anti-War Action Network