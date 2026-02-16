top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

Fight for a Free Palestine! Rally and March

St. James Park, corner of 1st St &amp; E St. John St, San Jose
Date:
Friday, February 20, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Against War
Location Details:
St. James Park, corner of 1st St & E St. John St, San Jose
As part of the Anti-War Action Network Week of Action for Palestine (Feb 16-22) join us for a rally and march as we continue the fight for Palestine until liberation!

📍 St. James Park, corner of 1st St & E St. John St
⏰ Friday, Feb 20 @ 6pm

As phase two of the ceasefire deal begins, Palestinians have yet to see a semblance of peace or justice. Israel has violated the truce daily, conducting regular demolitions and incursions in residential neighborhoods, firing active rounds at civilians and murdering over 470 Palestinians. We have a moral imperative to fight back and we must spring into action!

Anti-War Action Network
https://www.instagram.com/antiwaractionnetwork/
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sanjoseagainstwar/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 16, 2026 3:31PM
